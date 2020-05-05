Borderlands movie eyes Cate Blanchett for Lilith

Cate Blanchett is reportedly in talks to star as Lilith in the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation.

As Variety reports, the deal isn't set in stone just yet, but if it goes through, the Oscar-winning actress would be the first castmember officially confirmed. The project has formidable names attached to write and direct, and Blanchett in a starring role would be another very hopeful sign for the Borderlands movie.

As we learned in February, Eli Roth is set to direct the film. Roth is known for directing credits on blood-splattered titles like Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Grindhouse. He's also known as an actor, having featured in most of his own movies as well as Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds.

The latest version of the script was written by the Emmy-winning screenwriter behind HBO's Chernobyl series, which is an undeniably positive sign that the Borderlands story will be brought to life in an engaging way.

Not that Blanchett needs an introduction, but the actress is known for several prominent roles in nerdom. In 2017, she played Thor's sister Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, and she's also known for her role as the royal Elf Galadriel in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit series of films.

The Borderlands movie was officially confirmed to be in development at Lionsgate last year. Since Hollywood is currently shut down, there's no telling when we'll see Borderlands on the big screen, but if the aforementioned cast and crewmembers hold strong, this could be one to look out for.

