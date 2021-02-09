Borderlands movie casts horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Tannis

The Borderlands movie has tapped horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis to play Dr. Tannis, a major non-playable character from the video game series.

As reported by multiple media outlets and confirmed by Borderlands studio Gearbox on Twitter, the Halloween veteran and Knives Out star will join Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart to lead the cast of Eli Roth's Borderlands movie adaptation.

You'll remember Dr. Tannis as the scientist and archeologist who was sent to find the fabled Vault on Pandora but suffered severe psychological breaks as a result of the alien environment.

(Image credit: Gearbox)

"Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a life long dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humor, warmth and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said in a statement to Variety.

Blanchett and Hart star as two of Borderland's original heroes, the Siren Lilith and the ex-Crimson Lance merc Roland, respectively. The Borderlands movie adaptation is still early in development, so we don't have a release date just yet, but it sounds like filming is set to begin shortly.

"Jamie is unique in that her characters have depth and gravitas, but are also always hugely entertaining – she commands the screen," said Lionsgate president Nathan Kahane. "At this point, Jamie is like family to us — after bringing so much to Knives Out and hosting last summer's 'Lionsgate Live' fundraiser to help theater workers, we could not be more thrilled to be working with her again."

