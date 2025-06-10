Amazon adds Star Wars and Haunting of Hill House actors to already stacked cast of Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show

Mike Flanagan's Carrie TV show is rounding out its cast with some familiar faces and frequent Flanagan collaborators.

Per Deadline, the newly added cast members include Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Crystal Balint, and Danielle Kaludt. Siegel has starred in nearly every Flanagan TV and film project, with Trucco starring in Flanagan's 2016 horror Hush, Balint and Kohli both starring in Midnight Mass, and Kaludt appearing in The Fall of the House of Usher.

They also join Heather Graham (Twin Peaks), Tim Bagley (The Perfect Couple), Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's), and Amber Midthunder (Prey). Summer Howell (Curse of Chucky) is set to play Carrie.

The upcoming series, based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, is part of Flanagan's overall deal with Prime Video. The filmmaker is also set to adapt The Dark Tower series across several seasons and two standalone movies.

The story follows Carrie White, a bullied teenage girl from an abusive religious household who discovers that she has destructive, telekinetic powers – which she uses to enact (some pretty well-deserved) revenge against her bullies. The first adaptation hit theaters in 1976, starring Sissy Spacek as the titular character. A made-for-TV sequel, Carrie 2: The Rage, was broadcast in 1999, along with a made-for-TV remake in 2002 (the latter of which had a VHS cover that used to scare the hell out of me at Blockbuster). Another remake starring Chloe Moretz as Carrie White hit theaters in 2013.

Carrie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows to watch right now.