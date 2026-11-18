Speaking in a recent interview with GamesBeat, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen talks about the importance of narrative, noting that "anybody who's interested in franchises or IP as a broader potential can’t discount the power of story."
She adds that "I love a lot of games that have no narrative at all," so it's not to say that one is better than the other, but she points to the Mass Effect games as excellent examples of games that nail their storylines. Needless to say, last month's studio closure was a huge blow for her.
"I'm playing Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 right now, in honor of BioWare. That broke my heart," she says.
Svedberg-Yen points to "the attention to detail in the narrative and the storylines" as something she particularly enjoys. "The way that they play out through the three games when you import your storylines over is incredible," she adds. "I love that. I feel like that's a remarkable achievement. I'd love to see more games like that."
Good thing EA didn't just cancel a new Mass Effect game then, huh? Oh, wait.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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