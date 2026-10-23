Mass Effect 5 lead says outpouring of support following BioWare closure "means so much to us," but is looking on the bright side: "At least I don't have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out"

Taking to Twitter, Gamble says the support has been appreciated and has encouraged anyone hiring to look out for his team, which he says is full of "OGs" – perhaps in the off chance people doubt that some of the talent behind BioWare's greatest hits are still at the studio.
"I could probably scroll for hours and continue reading the words of support for the studio, the legacy, and the impact that BioWare has had on you," he says. "It means so much to us. There is so much talent on this team of OGs, so if you are aware of any roles, please send them. I will personally vouch for everyone in my crew."
I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.
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