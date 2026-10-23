Mass Effect 5 lead says outpouring of support following BioWare closure "means so much to us," but is looking on the bright side: "At least I don't have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out"

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He's not wrong

What appears to be Liara appearing in the first teaser for the Next Mass Effect game
(Image credit: EA)
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Following the unpopular closure of BioWare and cancellation of Mass Effect 5, project director Mike Gamble has taken time to thank fans for their outpouring of support.

Taking to Twitter, Gamble says the support has been appreciated and has encouraged anyone hiring to look out for his team, which he says is full of "OGs" – perhaps in the off chance people doubt that some of the talent behind BioWare's greatest hits are still at the studio.

"I could probably scroll for hours and continue reading the words of support for the studio, the legacy, and the impact that BioWare has had on you," he says. "It means so much to us. There is so much talent on this team of OGs, so if you are aware of any roles, please send them. I will personally vouch for everyone in my crew."

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Not content with ending on a somber note, Gamble offers some humor before signing off.

"At least I don't have to call in sick when GTA 6 comes out."

Earlier this week, the news broke that EA would cut 400 jobs following an acquisition by a private investment group led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Sadly, BioWare was caught in that crossfire, with the studio shut down and work on Mass Effect 5 scrapped. Many developers across the industry have expressed sadness, and those who worked on Mass Effect 5 said it was "something special."

And special it looked. Not long after the news broke, rumors of a trailer surfaced, only for that very Mass Effect 5 trailer to leak online. What could have been, man.

BioWare veteran goes to bat for Dragon Age The Veilguard's dev team, says most of them "had little or no say in the things you disliked" about the RPG.

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Iain Harris
Iain Harris
News Editor, Games

I joined GamesRadar+ in May 2022 following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When I'm not running the news team on the games side, you'll find me putting News Editor duties to one side to play the hottest JRPG of 20 years ago or pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new cloak – the more colourful, the better.

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