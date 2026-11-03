As Steam struggles with clones, Itch.io wipes out "a couple terabytes of AI slop" and adds a crucial new filter to its search function so you can avoid AI altogether

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"Just because you can upload 10 terabytes of poorly optimized AI generated models doesn't mean you should"

Needle In A Haystack Simulator
(Image credit: Polden Publishing)
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As Steam is overwhelmed by AI-generated games and Epic Games attempts to outdo Valve's platform by vibe-coding the Epic Games Launcher, indie game marketplace Itch.io has secured itself a free PR win by taking stricter action against "AI slop" on its storefront.

"Slop" is the word of choice for Itch.io, which proudly proclaims on Twitter: "Just deleted a couple terabytes of AI slop."

Exactly what has been deleted isn't clear, but a follow-up post indicates that whatever it was fell into the spam category, and the platform is almost certainly better off without it.

"Just because you can upload 10 terabytes of poorly optimized AI generated models doesn't mean you should upload 10 terabytes of poorly optimized AI generated models," it says. "As a reminder we have had an AI spam clause in our quality guidelines for over two years."

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The spam clause in question is there to prevent users from "uploading excessive amounts of automatically generated or AI-generated content," with Itch.io acknowledging in the guideline that "in some cases automatically generated or AI-generated content can be useful or interesting," but it shouldn't be used to "mass produce product pages."

It says its definition of spam can include "games or projects that are predominantly created by algorithms or AI with minimal human intervention," randomly generated content with "no or minimal curated design," and "multiple iterations of essentially the same content that are generated by AI or algorithms."

Seemingly, then, it's content that's gone against this rule that's now been eradicated.

Itch.io already required users to tag their use of generative AI for games and game assets, but this has now been extended to tabletop games, soundtracks, books, and comics, too. Creators now have to fill out an AI disclosure to create new pages or edit existing ones, and as an added bonus, this disclosure just got even more useful to players and customers.

"In order to better control what you see, we're adding Generative AI disclosure filtering to few more places on the site where it was critically lacking, including our search results page," Itch.io adds, sharing a screenshot of the new "Genre/Tag" you can use in your searches if you're looking for games, assets, and so on with "No AI."

For anyone sick of seeing AI creep into games and flooding the various online storefronts, it's refreshing to see action like this taken against the usage of the tech.

It's frankly becoming exhausting to see so many AI-generated clones of games clutter Steam, for example – just look at the viral Needle in a Haystack Simulator and the copies that inspired.

Conversely, it's been odd to see the Epic Games CEO still upset with Valve for enforcing AI disclosures, and saying that "forcing developers to write a political statement to be used against them by the hate mob they’re helping organize is abhorrent."

Amid Steam's battle with AI clones, Claude stops users from "recreating" games using its controversial tech to "prevent IP infringement."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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