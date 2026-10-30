The best new Lego sets in November 2026 may include the biggest ever model, but another kit has stolen my heart

Even though it's a quieter month for brick-building fans with just five releases, the best new Lego sets in November 2026 are still making it difficult to prioritize. The month is here to tempt us with the biggest kit the toy-maker has ever produced, the first Dragon Ball model, one of the most relentlessly cheerful sets around, and more.
In fact, some of these give the very best Lego sets a run for their money. I think the Venetian Neighborhood is jaw-dropping, for instance; it's overflowing with detail in every nook and cranny, from the area's famous glassware to gondolas and a version of Venice's astronomical clock. That's why it earns my vote as one of the best new Lego sets in November - no matter where you look, there's something new to see and another story taking place.
November isn't just about new kits to build, of course; we can expect Black Friday Lego deals toward the end of the month. While I wouldn't expect many of this month's releases to go on offer (except maybe the Cozy Plants), there should be plenty of discounts on must-have kits to tempt you nonetheless. Keep a close eye out as we head toward the end of November!
There are some truly stunning models hitting the shelves this month from Lego, but none of them take my breath away quite like this slice of Venice. For me, the 5,600+ piece kit is everything a display set should be; there's something new to see around every corner, with dozens of stories playing out across the kit.
If this really is "just the beginning" of Lego Dragon Ball as the company suggests, it's one hell of a kickoff. It's a simple yet incredibly dynamic design that really captures the power and majesty of Shenron, making previous kits like the otherwise-excellent Lego Rayquaza seem basic by comparison.
Seeing as this is Lego's biggest ever kit, it may not come as a surprise that the Sagrada Familia gets a nod as one of the month's best new Lego sets. It's awe-inspiring in both scale and detail; everything from the building's many spires to its utterly beautiful stained glass windows has been recreated with immense care. It may be a mammoth build, but I doubt you'll find a more impressive one anytime soon.
All new Lego sets in November 2026
Want a rundown of all the new Lego sets coming out this month? I've listed each and every one below, alongside their release dates so you can mark your calendar.
There's just a single gift with purchase to be aware of this month: the Venetian Water Taxi. As you can probably guess, it launches alongside the Venetian Neighborhood and serves as the perfect addition to that kit. It'll be available while stock lasts.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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