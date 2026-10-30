The best new Lego sets in November 2026 may include the biggest ever model, but another kit has stolen my heart

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There may only be five kits launching this month, but they're all stunning

A woman places pieces onto the finished Lego Venetian Neighborhood, which sits on a wooden table
(Image credit: Lego)
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Even though it's a quieter month for brick-building fans with just five releases, the best new Lego sets in November 2026 are still making it difficult to prioritize. The month is here to tempt us with the biggest kit the toy-maker has ever produced, the first Dragon Ball model, one of the most relentlessly cheerful sets around, and more.

In fact, some of these give the very best Lego sets a run for their money. I think the Venetian Neighborhood is jaw-dropping, for instance; it's overflowing with detail in every nook and cranny, from the area's famous glassware to gondolas and a version of Venice's astronomical clock. That's why it earns my vote as one of the best new Lego sets in November - no matter where you look, there's something new to see and another story taking place.

November isn't just about new kits to build, of course; we can expect Black Friday Lego deals toward the end of the month. While I wouldn't expect many of this month's releases to go on offer (except maybe the Cozy Plants), there should be plenty of discounts on must-have kits to tempt you nonetheless. Keep a close eye out as we head toward the end of November!

Best new Lego sets November 2026: Editor's choice

All new Lego sets in November 2026

Want a rundown of all the new Lego sets coming out this month? I've listed each and every one below, alongside their release dates so you can mark your calendar.

There's just a single gift with purchase to be aware of this month: the Venetian Water Taxi. As you can probably guess, it launches alongside the Venetian Neighborhood and serves as the perfect addition to that kit. It'll be available while stock lasts.

Architecture

LEGO® Sagrada Família
Available November 1
LEGO® Sagrada Família: $799.99 at LEGO

This 18+ display set is a real showstopper at 12,060 pieces. It isn't just a fancy facade either; it has a fully detailed interior.

Botanicals

LEGO® Cozy Plants
Available November 1
LEGO® Cozy Plants: $22.99 at LEGO

This delightful range has been through a couple of iterations now, and this new 248-piece version is just as adorable as the previous Happy and Rocking versions.

Icons

LEGO® Venetian Neighborhood
Available November 4*
LEGO® Venetian Neighborhood: $549.99 at LEGO

This 18+ mega-model with 5,682 pieces and a whopping 17 minifigures is designed to sit in pride of place in any collection. Lego Insiders can get it early from November 1.

LEGO® Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku
Available November 4*
LEGO® Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku: $179.99 at LEGO

While most people won't be able to get this 18+ 1,764-piece model (with a minifigure of young Goku) until November 4, Lego Insiders will be able to pick it up early from November 1.

Other

LEGO® Venetian Water Taxi
Gift with purchase
LEGO® Venetian Water Taxi: $29.99 at LEGO

This set looks as though it'll be a gift packaged with purchases of the Venetian Neighbourhood kit, which makes sense, seeing as it fits seamlessly into that design.

It may be a quieter month in November, but January 2027 is alreadyt shaping up to be a busy one; alongside multiple Batman kits, this new Lego Marvel set resurrects the Sanctum Sanctorum with a What If twist. A Lego Marvel Skyline has also been revealed, and I'm living for absurd deep cuts like the 'Thanos Copter.'

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.

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