How to start the Charting the Unknown DLC in Crimson Desert

Wondering how to start the Crimson Desert DLC? Charting the Unknown is the first major expansion for the game, but rather than adding a single story or questline for players to pursue, it actually adds a variety of new quests and challenges for different characters and areas that all start in different places. With that in mind, I'll explain how to find the start of all of these DLC threads in Crimson Desert, so you know where to look for all the ways to start Charting the Unknown.
All Crimson Desert DLC questlines
There are multiple quests and side quests as part of the Crimson Desert DLC, all of which have their own individual starting points. Here's where to find all of them.
Kliff's Quest: Complete the main story of Crimson Desert, then go to North Pailune City.
Damiane's Quest: Complete the main story of Crimson Desert, then go to East Demeniss City.
Oongka's Quest: Complete the main story of Crimson Desert, then go to Northwest Pailune City.
Shipbuilding / Ocean questline: Complete the "Expanding the Camp" quest in the main game, then head to Hernand town Notice Board.
Housing questline: Complete the "Howling Hill" quest and "Luke's Request" in the main game before heading to the Furniture shop at the camp.
Garden of Trials: Complete the main story of the Crimson Desert main game, then go to the Axiom Archive Abyss (where you first meet Alustin) in Path of Providence. A cinematic will show you to the Garden, south of the main building (seen above).
There is other content included in the DLC, including new facilities that you can unlock around the map, as well as the new option to romance and even marry NPCs throughout the game (and divorce them once the honeymoon period is over).
However, what you have above is the full range of full questlines and major story content, as well as the requirements needed. As you can see, the major quests for each character require that you complete the main story, though some parts of Charting the Unknown can be played without doing that.
Kliff's story quest "Beyond the Margins" and its first stage "A Moment's Respite" is found here, in North Central Pailune Capital, though you will have to have beaten the main story to unlock this.
Where to start Damiane's DLC quest
Damiane's story quest "From the Ashes" and first task "Reclaimed and Reamining" understandably starts in Demeniss, her home nation, specifically at the location shown above, in the West of the Demeniss Capital. Like with Kliff, you'll need to have beaten the main story of the core game.
Where to start Oongka's DLC quest
Oongka's story quest for Charting the Unknown also appears in Pailune, like Kliff, and like Kliff you'll also have to have put the time in and completed the main story. You can find his story quest "Forged Resolve" and the first task "A New Path" in North East Pailune City.
Where to start the Shipbuilding and Ocean DLC quests
If you want to live a pirate's life, you need to start a quest chain that begins with "The Stilled Saw", part of the "Renewed Vitality" quest chain. You can find that in the Hernand Town notice board.
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Where to start the Housing DLC quests
To find the Housing content, complete Luke's Request in the "Grounds of the Sunrise" Greymane's faction quest, then head to the Howling Hill camp and specifically the furniture shop, where this will begin the content accordingly.
Garden of Trials location
The Garden of Trials is found in the Axiom Archive in the Abyss layer, in the West Path of Providence where you first meet Alustin. When you approach the main building, there'll be a cinematic of a White Raven that shows you to the new location, South of the Building.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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