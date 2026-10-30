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Honkai Star Rail livestream 4.7 codes for Stellar Jade, Credits, Traveler's Guide, and Refined Aether

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The livestream 4.7 codes for Honkai Star Rail were announced on October 30, and will expire in the near future

Key art for Honkai Star Rail livestream 4.7 codes
(Image credit: HoYoverse)
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The Honkai Star Rail livestream 4.7 codes are the most recent promos to be announced for this gacha RPG, and as usual they offer lots of Stellar Jade to top up your balance, in addition to Credits, Traveler's Guide, and Refined Aether. They were announced during the "Now, Lay Laughter to All Stars" special program, where we got to see The Laughter on a livestream for the first time as they brought us up to speed on the latest developments for the game. These promos won't last long, so these are the Honkai Star Rail livestream 4.7 codes and how to redeem them.

Honkai Star Rail livestream 4.7 codes

  • NEVERGONNAGIVE – 100x Stellar Jade, 50,000x Credits
  • NEVERGONNAMAKE – 100x Stellar Jade, 5x Traveler's Guide
  • AHABLESSYOU – 100x Stellar Jade, 4x Refined Aether

The above promos were revealed during the livestream of the "Now, Lay Laughter to All Stars" special program, and they are valid until Saturday, October 31 at 9am PDT / 12noon EDT / 4pm GMT – so you don't have long to redeem them and add their rewards to your account.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail livestream codes

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes through the in-game menu

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

You have two choices when it comes to redeeming Honkai Star Rail codes, as this can be done through the game itself or via a web browser. To claim them in-game:

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  • Open the phone menu
  • Hit the three dots in the top right corner
  • Select Redemption Code from the list
  • Type in your code
  • Use the mailbox icon on the right of the screen to pick up your rewards

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes through the official website

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

It's also possible to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes through the browser on your phone or computer:

  • Head to the HoYoverse Redeem Code page and log in
  • Choose your regional server
  • Check that the correct character nickname has appeared
  • Type in your code
  • Open the in-game mailbox to receive your rewards

That's all you need to do – and remember that you only have to redeem the Honkai Star Rail livestream codes before they expire, then you have 30 days to actually open the mail in-game to collect the items you've claimed.

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Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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