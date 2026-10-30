The Mimic codes (October 2026) for Spirits and Revive Credits

The Mimic codes might go some way to keep you alive in this twisted game of hide and seek, but you're also going to need a certain level of skill and stealth if you want to get out alive. You see, you can't just hide, you need to complete challenges while evading enemies, which sometimes just isn't possible.
This horror Roblox experience is at least a little generous, though, allowing you to keep your progress each time you die provided you have some Revives to your name, which is exactly where these The Mimic codes come in handy. So, before you tackle your next challenge, make sure you've checked for valid promos below.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All The Mimic codes
These are all the The Mimic codes you can redeem right now:
HAPPYHALLOWEEN - Rewards new!
These The Mimic codes usually award players with a bunch of revives, allowing you to keep going even if you are caught out while completing carnival games, collecting artifacts, or any of the other tough challenges that keep you out in the open. You might also get a handful of Spirits, too, which aren't as useful, but are cool, since you can spend them on the game's various emotes.
To redeem The Mimic codes, locate the bright-green Codes area in the lobby and walk towards it, where you'll get a prompt to interact with it. This brings up the empty CODE box, where you can enter a code as it appears in the list above before clicking ENTER to claim your rewards.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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