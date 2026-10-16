Vampire Life codes (October 2026) for XP Boosts and Money

Vampire Life codes provide you with a serious advantage in this survival MMORPG, by boosting your XP earning rate for a period of time so you can level up much faster. As you explore the world and fight with enemies to grow stronger you're not just limited to being a vampire, as you can also become a devastating werewolf or a crafty spellcasting witch.
Using the promos available will increase the speed you earn experience by up to four times the usual rate, and with these rewards stacking you can rack up multiple hours of fast levelling in this bloodthirsty Roblox experience. If you're all set to strike fear into the hearts of your opponents, then here are the codes for Vampire Life and how to redeem them.
If you seek some promos that unlock more general rewards for use in every experience, then check out the latest Roblox promo codes.
All Vampire Life codes
The following Vampire Life codes can currently be used to claim rewards:
11KLIKESTHX – 2 hours of 4x XP
UPDATEUIMOBILE – 1 hour of 3x XP
THX10KLIKES26 – 30 minutes of 4x XP
THX9KLIKES – 1 hour of 3x XP
WITCHESFARMSER – 2 hours of Double XP
WFEEDVAMPS – 1 hour of 4x XP
KAISERTORTOYT – 2 hours of Double XP
THANKYOU300 – 30 minutes of Double XP
There are a decent number of active codes for Vampire Life, which all give a boosted amount of XP for a set period of time, and these appear to stack up – a timer at the top of the screen will tell you your current XP boost and how long is remaining. Previous promos have also awarded Money, so that may return with future codes.
To redeem Vampire Life codes you just need to hit the Cog icon at the top of the screen, then scroll down the menu that appears and select the CODES option. That will bring up the REDEEM CODE window, so use the ENTER CODE text box to type in a promo and then tap the REDEEM button to collect your reward. Codes for Vampire Life are not case sensitive, so you only need to make sure you use the correct spelling.
Expired Vampire Life codes
CRYHACKERSLOL – 30 minutes of 4x XP
ILOVEALLVAMP – 30 minutes of 4x XP
NEWCODUPDATE27 – 2 hours of Double XP, 5,000 Money
NEWCODNEWNPC – 2 hours of Double XP
SORRYILOVELALL – 30 minutes of 4x XP
RESETPOINTUNK – Points reset
SORRY2KL – 30 minutes of 3x XP, 20,000 Money
THANKS1KL – 20 minutes of Double XP, 10 minutes of Double Money
THANKS700L – 15 minutes of Double XP, 15 minutes of Double Money, 10,000 Money
THANKS500 – 1 hour of Double XP, 5,000 Money
OMG300LIKES – 30 minutes of Double XP, 30 minutes of Double Money
SORRYBUGSADM – 30 minutes of 4x XP
There are already a fair number of expired Vampire Life codes, as many of the earlier promos had set expiry dates against them. More recently announced codes don't seem to have that, so hopefully they'll stick around for longer, but make sure you redeem them quickly just in case.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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