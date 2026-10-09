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Survive a Million Monkeys codes (October 2026) for Gems

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Use the latest Survive a Million Monkeys codes if you're trying to save up for a new class or weapon

Three monkeys beat their chests in Survive a Million Monkeys on Roblox.
(Image credit: Gorilla Warfare)
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Use the latest Survive a Million Monkeys codes for Gems so that you can save up for powerful weapons and skilful classes, to help you defeat even more angry monkeys as you're stranded on the island alone (or with a few teammates).

This popular Roblox game is a survival experience, so the goal is, obviously, to survive as long as possible. To do so, then, you're going to need to upgrade your gear as soon as possible, while different classes improve your stats like health and damage. All of these cost Gems, so redeem these generous Survive a Million Monkeys codes now.

If you're after some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Survive a Million Monkeys codes

The Survive a Million Monkeys codes redemption box

(Image credit: Gorilla Warfare)

These are the Survive a Million Monkeys codes you can redeem right now:

  • SURVIVE - 1,000x Gems
  • MONKEYS - 1,000x Gems

Survive a Million Monkeys codes are for Gems, with thousands up for grabs. Since you can also earn a lot by beating waves, you should have enough for the next best class or gun in no time.

It's worth noting that Survive a Million Monkeys promos aren't case-sensitive, so you only have to ensure you spell the codes right, but you can always copy and paste from above to be sure.

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How to redeem Survive a Million Monkeys codes

An orange arrow points to the Survive a Million Monkeys codes redemption button in the top-right of the game screen.

(Image credit: Gorilla Warfare)

To redeem Survive a Million Monkeys codes, simply click on the Codes button in the top-right hand corner of the screen, enter a code into the box, then hit the green check mark to claim your rewards.

The codes button appears in the lobby and the post-match screen, but you can't redeem codes during a match.

Expired Survive a Million Monkeys codes

  • There are no expired codes.

Since the experience only just launched, there are currently no expired Survive a Million Monkeys codes. I would expect these release promos to expire at some point though, so don't miss out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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