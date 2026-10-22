Doors codes (October 2026) for Stardust and Knobs

Many Doors codes reward players with Knobs, the essential in-game currency that can be used during games to unlock life-saving items like lockpicks and vitamins. As you make your way through the daunting, eerie corridors of this deadly walking simulator, you'll need lockpicks, a flashlight, and other survival items, or you might not even make it past door 13.
Yes, you'll earn Knobs by making your way through as many doors as possible each time you take on this Roblox survival challenge, but buying items in the pre-game store can help you get further. That's why you should redeem the Doors codes below before your next run and spend them on some handy items, thus earning you even more Knobs in return.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Doors codes
These are the Doors codes you can redeem right now:
PROTOCOL - 20x Stardust
ACCESS GRANTED - 150x Knobs
ACCESS DENIED - 150x Knobs
JUMP OVER THE BRICK - 1x Stardust
PATHSWAP - 1x Stardust
VOCAB HAVOC - 1x Stardust
REPRESSED - 10x Stardust
LAZYDEVS - 50x Knobs
3RD - 33x Knobs
SCREECHSUCKS - 25x Knobs
8BITRYAN - 5x Knobs
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ - 5x Knobs
BIJUU MIKE - 5x Knobs
DANTDM - 5x Knobs
FIND THE TROLLFACES - 5x Knobs
ISHOWSPEED - 5x Knobs
KREEKCRAFT - 5x Knobs
KUBZ SCOUTS - 5x Knobs
LORE - 5x Knobs
PENGUINZ0 - 5x Knobs
RAGDOLL MAYHEM - 5x Knobs
RAGDOLL UNIVERSE - 5x Knobs
THINKNOODLES - 5x Knobs
W - 5x Knobs
XQC - 5x Knobs
41 - 5x Knobs
54 - 5x Knobs
67 - 5x Knobs
CHEDDAR BALLS - 1x Knobs
/E FREE - 1x Knobs
CRUSADERS - 5x Stardust
As you can see from the list of Doors codes above, all of the active promos are for Knobs or Stardust, since these are the two primary currencies in the game. Some last longer than others, and there's often no way of telling when codes will expire, so redeem new promos as soon as you see them.
The easiest way to redeem Doors codes on Roblox is to click on the codes button from the bottom menu bar, which is indicated by three asterisks. You can also click on any of the menu buttons and scroll all the way to the end. Once on the codes screen, enter a code into the Enter Code Here box, then hit enter on your keyboard, A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, or touch the screen on mobile to claim your reward.
Doors codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only need to worry about getting the spelling right, but this in many cases includes spaces, so you should also make sure there are no stray spaces at the end of your code as this will prevent it from working.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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