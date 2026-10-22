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Doors codes (October 2026) for Stardust and Knobs

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Redeeming Doors codes gives you an extra boost of Knobs that you can use in the pre-game shop

An alien peeks round a door in a promotional image for Doors on Roblox.
(Image credit: LSPLASH)
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Many Doors codes reward players with Knobs, the essential in-game currency that can be used during games to unlock life-saving items like lockpicks and vitamins. As you make your way through the daunting, eerie corridors of this deadly walking simulator, you'll need lockpicks, a flashlight, and other survival items, or you might not even make it past door 13.

Yes, you'll earn Knobs by making your way through as many doors as possible each time you take on this Roblox survival challenge, but buying items in the pre-game store can help you get further. That's why you should redeem the Doors codes below before your next run and spend them on some handy items, thus earning you even more Knobs in return.

If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Doors codes

The Doors codes redemption box seen in-game.

(Image credit: LSPLASH)

These are the Doors codes you can redeem right now:

  • PROTOCOL - 20x Stardust
  • ACCESS GRANTED - 150x Knobs
  • ACCESS DENIED - 150x Knobs
  • JUMP OVER THE BRICK - 1x Stardust
  • PATHSWAP - 1x Stardust
  • VOCAB HAVOC - 1x Stardust
  • REPRESSED - 10x Stardust
  • LAZYDEVS - 50x Knobs
  • 3RD - 33x Knobs
  • SCREECHSUCKS - 25x Knobs
  • 8BITRYAN - 5x Knobs
  • ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ - 5x Knobs
  • BIJUU MIKE - 5x Knobs
  • DANTDM - 5x Knobs
  • FIND THE TROLLFACES - 5x Knobs
  • ISHOWSPEED - 5x Knobs
  • KREEKCRAFT - 5x Knobs
  • KUBZ SCOUTS - 5x Knobs
  • LORE - 5x Knobs
  • PENGUINZ0 - 5x Knobs
  • RAGDOLL MAYHEM - 5x Knobs
  • RAGDOLL UNIVERSE - 5x Knobs
  • THINKNOODLES - 5x Knobs
  • W - 5x Knobs
  • XQC - 5x Knobs
  • 41 - 5x Knobs
  • 54 - 5x Knobs
  • 67 - 5x Knobs
  • CHEDDAR BALLS - 1x Knobs
  • /E FREE - 1x Knobs
  • CRUSADERS - 5x Stardust

As you can see from the list of Doors codes above, all of the active promos are for Knobs or Stardust, since these are the two primary currencies in the game. Some last longer than others, and there's often no way of telling when codes will expire, so redeem new promos as soon as you see them.

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How to redeem Doors codes

An orange arrow points to the codes button in Doors on Roblox.

(Image credit: LSPLASH)

The easiest way to redeem Doors codes on Roblox is to click on the codes button from the bottom menu bar, which is indicated by three asterisks. You can also click on any of the menu buttons and scroll all the way to the end. Once on the codes screen, enter a code into the Enter Code Here box, then hit enter on your keyboard, A on Xbox, X on PlayStation, or touch the screen on mobile to claim your reward.

Doors codes aren't case-sensitive, so you only need to worry about getting the spelling right, but this in many cases includes spaces, so you should also make sure there are no stray spaces at the end of your code as this will prevent it from working.

Expired Doors codes

  • TEST - 1x Knobs
  • 100MVISITS - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • LOOKBEHINDYOU - 25x Knobs
  • PSST - 25x Knobs
  • 500MVISITS - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • ONEBILLIONVISITS - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive, 1x Knob Boost
  • SORRYFORDELAY - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • SORRYBOUTTHAT - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • 2BILLIONVISITS - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive, 1x Knob Boost
  • THREE - 133x Knobs, 1x Revive, 1x Knob Boost
  • 4B - 144x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • THEHUNT - 1x Revive
  • 5B - 105x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • SIX2025 - 100x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • 1000 - 100x Knobs
  • GULLIBLE - prank, no rewards
  • 777 - 7x Stardust, 777x Knobs, 1x Revive
  • GRACE - 2x Knobs
  • NO_DATA - 5x Knobs
  • FE4R_RBX - 5x Knobs

Plenty of Doors codes have expired over the years the game has been live, and many more will surely follow, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you see them.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Danielle Rose
Danielle Rose
Guides Writer

After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.

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