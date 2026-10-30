8BitDo just launched its Gears of War PC gaming roster, complete with giant Crimson Omen and Locust macro buttons

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Red and black all the way

8BitDo gaming keyboard and mouse on a cracked concrete background
(Image credit: Future)
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8BitDo has joined forces with Microsoft to produce a gaming keyboard and mouse in full Gears of War: E-Day garb. The red and black designs of its R8 gaming mouse and Retro Mechanical Keyboard (though not so retro in this iteration) are both officially licensed, sloshing that blood-red aesthetic all over your desk. That's perfect for PC Xbox players, especially considering analysts have recently suggested an Xbox launch hasn't helped the franchise.

The R8 mouse is a little more refined in its aesthetic, whereas the TKL gaming keyboard goes all out with translucent keycaps, a Gears logo banner up top, and various juicy blood spatters. You're also getting two extra giant macro buttons in the box as well, kitted out with Crimson Omen and Locust Horde emblems.

Both the keyboard and mouse are now available for $119.99 / $59.99 respectively at Amazon after a lengthy pre-order period, with shipping currently set for November 4. It's unclear why these gadgets are launching nearly a month after Gears of War: E-Day officially hit the shelves.

It's those macro buttons I'm most interested in.

I've had the original NES-styled 8BitDo retro mechanical keyboard on and off my desk for a few years now, and it's always these giant clackers that keep me coming back. Think of these as huge slappable inputs that can be a little tricky to hit during faster moments but still remain incredibly satisfying.

8BitDo Gears of War special edition gaming keyboard and mouse on a burning city background

(Image credit: 8BitDo)

Personally, I like the keep them as map and quest log shortcuts in most of my games. It's a luxury, but saving time hopping between different menu options while also being able to whack a giant button just hits different.

Elsewhere, though, both the 8BitDo retro keyboard and mouse still offer solid value for money from a technical standpoint. Wireless gaming tech usually carries a hefty premium and, while you're spending more here than you would a lesser known Amazon brand, 8BitDo steers its tech well clear of the kinds of rates we often see from Razer, Corsair, and Logitech.

It's no surprise 8BitDo got the official go-ahead from Microsoft for this one either. The brand has recently collaborated with Xbox on its 25th Anniversary kit, producing a separate translucent green colorway of its retro keyboard and R8 gaming mouse as well as a number of gamepads and controller accessories to boot.

We're also rounding up all the best Xbox gifts for this holiday season, as well as the best Xbox Series X accessories and the best Xbox Series X controllers for more kit.

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker
Managing Editor - Hardware

Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector. 

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