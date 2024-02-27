I can't get enough of this retro hot-swappable keyboard - and it's never been cheaper

The 8BitDo retro hot-swappable keyboard caught my attention just before the holidays, and it's since been a staple in my rotation. At $99, this NES / Famicom styled device was already well priced - especially considering the hot-swappable switches and additional programmable A / B buttons.

However, Woot! has an even better offer for us today, dropping the Famicom styled TKL deck down to just $79.99 for $20 off. That's a fantastic price just for a TKL hot-swappable deck, let alone one themed around a retro fan's burgundy daydream. While it's got a different paintjob to the NES themed clicker I've been slaving over between gaming keyboard reviews, this edition has only ever hit $85 in past sales - and that was only for a couple of days earlier in the month.

For reference, you'll usually pay around $200 for a hot-swappable keyboard from KeyChron or about $150 for a Ducky model. While the overall build quality isn't as high as these premium options, $79.99 is still fantastic value for money. If you're keen to take your first steps into the world of custom decks, this is an excellent opportunity to dip your toes for far less than usual - regardless of nostalgia.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard | $99.99 $79.99 at Woot!

Save $20 - This is a fantastic offer for anyone after a wireless hot-swappable deck with bags of extra features. You're saving $20 on the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard in a Famicom styling here, dropping the $99.99 MSRP down to $79.99 at Woot! NES Model: $99.37 at Amazon Buy it if: ✅ You're a retro fan

✅ You want to customize your keyboard's switches

✅ You prefer Famicom to NES styling Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer NES styling

❌ You want a more durable chassis Price Check: Amazon: $99 | Walmart: $109.99



Should you buy the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical keyboard?

(Image credit: Future)

I've been using the NES version of the 8BitDo retro keyboard on and off for a few months now, and while it's not the slickest deck out there I'm ok with that. The chunkier plastic chassis and larger keycaps are all in keeping with that retro design, everything still feels particularly well put together. Functionally, the two keyboards are identical - you're just opting for a different paintjob with today's offer. You're still getting a wireless connection in the form of both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth (and a super satisfying rotary switch to swap between them), hot-swappable switches, and two dedicated macro buttons. That set of giant A / B pads is particularly tactile - I've had them mapped to everything from health / reload in Starfield to toggling between different skill sets in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. They're easy to hit, endlessly slappable, and super versatile.

All in all, the value here is fantastic. I can't remember the last time I saw a wireless gaming keyboard with hot-swappable switches of this quality going for $79.99. Whether you're a retro fan or not, anyone looking for a switch-swapping deck should be checking this one out.

Of course, if you have a little extra cash to spare and you're not fussed about the retro aesthetic, there are better options on the market with a more luxurious design. The Asus ROG Azoth comes in at a hefty $249.99 but it's the best of the bunch right now. I also recently reviewed the Corsair K65 Plus which carries a similar design to the Azoth, but at a lower $159.99 MSRP.

