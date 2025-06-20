These are the four Hall effect gaming keyboards I'd buy instead of a mechanical deck this weekend

While they started making their way to the shelves years ago, mainstream brands have only just started competing to release the best Hall effect gaming keyboard in the last few months. Logitech, Corsair, SteelSeries, NZXT have all put their names to these magnetic clackers in 2025 so far, and considering the advantages they bring to the best gaming keyboards it's well worth considering one for your next setup upgrade.

Why opt for magnetic switches? For customizable actuation points.

A mechanical switch is either on or off, but Hall effect keyboards measure a magnetic field around a switch to know exactly how far down a keypress you are at any given moment. One your keyboard knows that, you can start adjusting the moment at which your switch registers an input. Many also double-down on these features, offering multi-point actuation - half-press for one function and simply bottom-out for another.

I've had my mitts all over the latest and greatest Hall effect gaming keyboards, but narrowed the market down to the four you should be checking out if you're interested in making the change.

The Quick List

Reviewed by Reviewed by Tabitha Baker Managing Editor - Hardware I've been modding, then breaking, then fixing keyboards for nearly ten years and writing all about it on GamesRadar+ for the last four. Of course, that also means I've been testing and playing with all the latest releases over the years. I know what makes a good keyboard feel great and how to avoid the duff ones.

Some terms you should know

Hall effect gaming keyboards are still young, which means there's still relatively new terminology to learn if you're going to make the most of this guide. Whether you're buying your first gaming keyboard or have simply been out of the game for a little while, I've got you covered with the basics.

Actuation

Actuation is the process by which a keyboard switch registers an input.

Actuation point

The actuation point of a switch is the distance it needs to be pushed downwards for the keyboard to register a keypress.

Multi-point actuation

Multi-point actuation is a key feature of most Hall effect gaming keyboards. It allows multiple inputs to be set at different actuation points. For example, you can configure a half-press on W to register as move forward and a full press on W to register as sprint forwards.

Actuation range

The maximum and minimum amount of distance a magnetic key can be pushed to register an input. This is your range of motion when setting up your customized switched.

Read more: What is a Hall effect keyboard and do you need one?

1. Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE

Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE | $369.99 $266.93 at Amazon

Save $103 - The Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE has dropped its mammoth MSRP for a slightly more appetizing $266 sales price at Amazon this weekend. It's only ever been cheaper once before, and that was only by around $20. Size: 75%

Connection: 2.4GHz / Bluetooth / Wired

Adjustment range: 0.1mm - 4mm

Multi-point actuation: Four-step

Keycaps: Dye sublimated PBT Great for: ✅ New modders

✅ Macro power users

✅ Wireless setups Avoid if: ❌ You don't need to invest in high-end features Tested on: Apex Legends, CS:2, Fallout 4, Assassin's Creedy Odyssey UK: £349.99 £279.95 at Overclockers

A lot of Hall effect gaming keyboards opt for a wired connection due to those power-hungry switches, but not the GMMK 3 Pro HE. This is a 2.4GHz and Bluetooth deck, making for a much tidier setup overall. Of course, you're paying for that cable-free connection, with the highest MSRP featured on this list.

The GMMK 3 Pro HE earns that luxury rate, though, with four-step actuation rather than the usual two-step (two functions can be programmed on the way down and another two on the way up). This is also an entirely modular design, which means you can swap out everything from the switch plate to the case itself later on if you need to. Having broken my fair share of custom keyboards, I would have loved this deck when starting out.

This is my top Hall effect pick overall - not only does it offer more features than cheaper decks below, but it also comes in with a gorgeous typing feel thanks to a robust gasket mounting and sound dampening system.

Glorious GMMK 3 Pro HE review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Review Scores Speed 5/5 Customization 5/5 Typing feel 5/5 Portability 2/5 Comfort 3/5 Controls 3/5

2. SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 | $239.99 $219 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart has $20 off the SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 this weekend, and the lowest price on the web right now. I have seen those numbers tick down to $197.99 in the past, so this could be one to watch. Size: TKL

Connection: Wired

Adjustment range: 0.1mm - 4mm

Multi-point actuation: Two-step

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT Great for: ✅ Multi-point actuation feel

✅ Rapid trigger

✅ Discord power-users Avoid if: ❌ You want magnetic switches on everything Tested on: CS:2, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Final Fantasy XVI, Fallout 4 UK: £209.99 £174.99 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 is the best Hall effect gaming keyboard for most players who don't want to spend more than $300 on the Glorious deck. This is a pedigree line, SteelSeries jumped on the magnetic bandwagon well before competitors like Corsair and Logitech. They've had time to refine that feel, then, and the result is one of the most satisfying sets of clackers I've used so far.

What really sets this TKL keyboard apart though, is how those switches feel all the way down the press. There's a real sense of texture in the weight of these keys, which means I have a much better time of telling how far I am down the stem of the switch. That sensory information makes actually hitting the desired actuation point (and no more) for a function assigned to a half-press all the more accurate.

The Apex Pro also benefits from Rapid Trigger and SOCD controls as well. Handily, the OLED display can - among other things - show all your Discord notifications to boot.

The downsides? It might be the best, but it's also the most expensive Hall effect gaming keyboard on this list, and only the alphanumeric keys feature those magnetic switches. The rest are standard mechanical clickers.

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Review Scores Speed 5/5 Customization 4/5 Typing feel 5/5 Portability 4/5 Controls 4/5

3. Endgame Gear KB65HE

Endgame Gear KB65HE | $139.99 at Amazon

The Endgame Gear KB65HE doesn't see its own discounts too often, but it's already priced towards the bottom of the Hall effect gaming keyboard range. Amazon has it at $139.99 right now, with no stock available at Best Buy or Walmart. Size: 65%

Connection: Wired

Adjustment range: 0.1mm - 4mm

Multi-point actuation: None

Keycaps: Doubleshot PBT Great for: ✅ Typing

✅ Compact setups

✅ Easy actuation changes Avoid if: ❌ You want multi-point actuation Tested on: Apex Legends, CS:GO, We Happy Few, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, House Flipper UK: £99.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Endgame Gear KB65HE has been around for just over a year now, but it's still fended off the competition from newer models. Why has it stuck around as one of the best Hall effect decks for so long? It's built incredibly well.

This is a pure brick of aluminum with a set of high-quality Ducky PBT keycaps up top. That means a gorgeously textured typing feel with the stability and sound absorption of a sturdy case with extra sound dampening baked in. Most Hall effect gaming keyboards stick with plastic cases these days, to keep the costs associated with those more premium switches to a minimum.

What you trade up for in feel and build quality, though, you do lose in functionality. It's a damn sight cheaper than SteelSeries' larger (plastic-cased) Apex model, but it still comes with a full range of actuation points available (0.1mm - 4mm) and Rapid Trigger controls. There's no multi-point actuation here, though, which is a big drop compared to other more expensive builds that focus more on gaming macros than typing feel.

Endgame Gear KB65HE review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Review Scores Speed 4/5 Customization 3/5 Typing feel 5/5 Portability 3/5 Controls 3/5

4. Corsair K70 Pro TKL

Corsair K70 Pro TKL | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Corsair K70 Pro TKL is down to $149.99 at Amazon right now, and don't believe everything you read - this isn't a mechanical keyboard. On Corsair's own site, it lists the K70 Pro as a Hall effect magnetic deck. This is the deck's go-to sales price, though it did briefly drop to $120 for a day back in February. Size: TKL

Connection: Wired

Adjustment range: 0.1mm - 4mm

Multi-point actuation: Two-step

Keycaps: PBT (ABS in UK) Great for: ✅ Competitive players

✅ Overall value

✅ Comfort Avoid if: ❌ You want an easy software Tested on: Apex Legends, CS2, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, Oxenfree 2, Fallout 4 UK: £142 at Amazon

If you're climbing competitive online rank tables, you'll want a Hall effect gaming keyboard with plenty of speed under the hood.

That's where Corsair comes in. This is an esports-focused line of keyboards, with the 8,000Hz polling rate to prove it, but the latest model throws magnetic Hall effect switches into the mix as well. While the typing experience is still slightly clunky with softer switches compared to the competition, this is a particularly speedy model.

Dial things up to 0.1mm and stick the K70 Pro TKL into its top polling mode, and you've got one of the fastest decks on the market right now - all with the additional functionality of dual-step actuations and rapid trigger as well.

Just watch out if you're in the UK, this deck ships with oily ABS keycaps outside of the US.

Corsair K70 Pro TKL review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Review Scores Speed 5/5 Customization 3/5 Typing feel 2/5 Portability 4/5 Comfort 3/5 Controls 4/5

How to choose a Hall effect gaming keyboard

If you're stuck for choice, it's worth considering what you want to play, how you tend to play it, and which quality of life features are must-haves. In general, I recommend most players check out Hall effect gaming keyboards with a 0.1 - 4mm range of actuation. If you really don't think you'll use dual-step features there are decks available without them (at a slightly lower price) as well.

Outside of making sure you're getting a good range of actuation points and all your multi-point features are taken care of, it's worth stepping away from the switches themselves.

If you know you need a wireless connection, for example, your list of options is going to shrink considerably (and your price is going to increase). If you don't mind a cable on your desk you can get away with paying much less, and can instead focus on what kind of additional media controls, navigation keys, and RGB lighting features you want.

Building a list of these additional features can help you focus on the features that matter most to you. There's no point in paying for kit you won't use and different decks make different sacrifices to keep their prices competitive. Finding the rig that shares your priorities will net you the best value.

For example, I don't care too much about a wireless connection. It's a nice to have, but I'd rather spend that money on a larger deck with dedicated playback controls built in because I tend to listen to music while working and playing. I don't prioritize PBT keycaps straight out of the box as I have my own collection. I also don't mind a slower polling rate as I rarely play in online competitive modes (and I'm not good enough to notice it anyway). I'm a fan of deep, sound-dampened thoccs as well, so I'll definitely have room in a budget for a gasket mounted and heavily padded case.

That means I prefer to pay less for a wired deck with cheaper ABS keycaps, but will up that budget slightly for a 75% or TKL deck with dedicated media controls and a gasket mounted design.

How I test Hall effect gaming keyboards

Every Hall effect gaming keyboard I test slots straight into my daily work and play activity. That means it's run on whatever I'm working on at that time, and whatever's whirring away in my Steam library. Being able to live with these keyboards outside of a sterile testing environment means I experience them as you will.

I unbox them, set them up, and explore all the features within my own setup and with each deck's main competitors off to the side for easy comparison. It also means I can test battery lives, smaller software quirks, productivity controls, and long term comfort in a realistic setting. I'm testing for speed, reliability, and functionality yes, but more importantly I'm exploring how a keyboard actually feels to run and how it slots into every day life.

Outside of that initial period, I more thoroughly test latencies, response times, and actuation pressures across CS:2 and Apex Legends. I explore all available switch customization options, and test across all available connection methods. Finally, once I've had enough time to fully bed in with each deck, I complete three typing tests on TypingTest.com to find my average speed and accuracy with the deck at hand.

For more information on how we test gaming keyboards, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

