The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is one of the first magnetic low profile keyboards, and there's a reason there aren't more | Review

GamesRadar+ Verdict
The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL is one of the first low profile magnetic keyboards I've seen, and there might be good reason for that. The shorter actuation point and softer switches make for a less impressive typing experience, but there's still plenty of speed in this slick design.
Pros
- +
Rare magnetic switches in low profile form factor
- +
Slick, slimline design
- +
Tactile PBT keycaps
Cons
- -
Softer typing feel
- -
Shorter actuation makes dual-step keybindings awkward
The Logitech G515 Rapid TKL takes the popular 515 form factor and throws a set of magnetic switches under the hood.
There's a reason not many low profile decks are adopting these adjustable switches, though. They're usually best placed in a taller deck with more travel distance to accurately judge, especially when it comes to setting multiple actuation p