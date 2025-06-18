The king of all monster Lego sets is on its way with a simply enormous Lego Godzilla kit

The undisputed king of silver screen monsters will be getting a brick-based makeover in the not so distant future, because Lego Godzilla is officially on the horizon.

It'd be an understatement to say that this kit is big; for starters, his tail needs its own stand to be held aloft. Lego Godzilla – which is based on the most recent Monsterverse design – also cuts a very imposing silhouette. While it's hard to tell for sure, I'd estimate he's at least 20 inches tall (and the rest, blimey). He's got a blue flame breath attachment accompanying him as well, so this monster can deliver on that threatening aura.

This kit is part of Lego's Ideas program, an initiative where fan-made products that earn enough community support – along with official Lego approval – get made into actual sets. MattE70's Godzilla is the latest model to do just that, and will become a real kit you can buy yourself. Although it won't be joining the best Lego sets on shelves for a little while (every Ideas design goes through another round of improvements and development at Lego), rest assured that it is happening.

(Image credit: Lego, MattE70)

Want a better look? Head over the the Lego Ideas Godzilla page.

It's not the only kit coming to life either. A Tintin Space Rocket is also queued for launch, while a Downton Abbey set has been put into the Lego Ideas 'Parking Lot.' This is a new system where concepts that got 10K supporters but need a little more time – potentially due to licensing discussions – are kept.

What would you like to see next from Lego Ideas? A grand total of 57 kits hit the 10,000-supporter threshold since January 2025, and this includes everything from a Pizza Planet delivery truck to the Power Rangers Megazord. The folks at Lego will now decide which ones are going to be turned into actual models, so watch this space.

