New Star Wars show is bringing a fan-favorite book character to live-action, but not the version you know

The Acolyte takes Star Wars further back than it’s ever been in live-action as we head to the world of the High Republic. However, this doesn’t mean we won’t be seeing any familiar faces in the new series, as Rebecca Henderson tells Total Film about bringing her fan-favorite book character to the screen.

In the upcoming show created by Leslye Headland, a character from the High Republic novels, Vernestra Rwoh makes her debut. Speaking to tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday April 25, which features Furiosa on the cover, the actor teases how her character differs from the version in the novels.

"I don’t want to use the word ‘badass’, but Vernestra is such a badass," she tells us about the Mirialan Jedi Master. "She’s a revered Jedi Master. The series is set about 100 years on from when we’ve seen Vernestra [in other High Republic media], so she’s certainly an elder, who thinks she’s seen it all."

However, while this version of Vernestra will be a bit older and wiser than we’ve seen before, Henderson explains she’ll still have her iconic lightsaber. "Vernestra’s lightsaber is purple, and she was able to alter it as a 16-year-old and turn it into a lightwhip," she adds, which sounds pretty epic.

The Acolyte follows a respected Jedi Master who is thrown into conflict with a dangerous warrior from his past following a string of crimes. As well as Henderson, the show also stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Carrie-Anne Moss, Manny Jacinto, and Dafne Keen.

Not much else is known yet, but the cast and crew have openly spoken about its influences from Samurai movies and even Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill, which Headland screened for the cast.

"We are the prequel to the prequels," Mae star Stenberg adds . "And the prequels have this kind of prestige to them, this monarchical vibe. So one of my main questions going in was: are we going to maintain that sensibility? And yes, in many ways we do, while also incorporating elements that feel really contemporary and relatable."

The Acolyte is released on June 5 on Disney Plus. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, April 25.

