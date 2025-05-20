One of Andor season 2's biggest breakout stars wants to play Lara Croft

Andor star Elizabeth Dulau is one of the show's biggest breakout stars. The Star Wars series was her first casting out of drama school, and her performance earned acclaim from fans and critics alike.

"Honestly, a dream role would actually be some sort of action hero – someone like Lara Croft!" she told Country & Townhouse.

"The people who know me best would not be at all surprised to hear me say that. I idolised characters like her and Indiana Jones as a kid, running around the house fighting imaginary bad guys. I even had a toy bow and arrow! Seeing a female character be that undeniably cool, clever, and physically capable was so inspiring to me as a child, and my life would really come full circle if I ever got the chance to be that to other kids."

Dulau plays Kleya Marki in Andor, who works as an assistant to Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael – as both a gallery assistant and a spy. Kleya has a bigger role in season 2 than season 1, and becomes a vital part of the Rebellion.

Next up, she's set to appear in new Netflix series House of Guinness from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. The show, set in 19th-century Ireland and New York, follows the family behind the titular brewing company after the death of their powerful patriarch.

All episodes of Andor season 2 are now streaming on Disney Plus. For more on the show, check out our Andor season 2 review, or get up to speed on what's still to come from the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.