The search for the new Lara Croft has reportedly been narrowed down to a wish list including a Game of Thrones star

The search for the next Lara Croft is on – and there is reportedly a wish list that involves Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The Tomb Raider show is coming from Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

According to Deadline, Turner, who played Sansa Stark in the hit HBO show, is set to screen test, along with Bohemian Rhapsody's Lucy Boynton. The report says it's uncertain who else might be up for a screen test, but the wish list also includes Deadpool and Wolverine star Emma Corrin and Speak No Evil's Mackenzie Davis, though neither actor is thought to be testing for the role.

"If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode," Waller-Bridge said when the show was ordered to series by Amazon. "Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats 'n all."

Of course, you can also currently see Lara Croft on Netflix in the animated show Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, which has recently been confirmed for a second season. "Whatever season 2 throws at her, it's going to be a new challenge to further her development away from the grief-stricken, vulnerable Lara from the 'Survivor' series and into this confident, witty woman from the '90s," showrunner Tasha Huo told GamesRadar+ recently.

There's no release date for the Prime Video Tomb Raider series just yet, but, while you wait, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows or the best shows on Prime Video to fill out your watchlist.