The Exorcist: Martyrs trailer arrives online, promising unholy horrors for Scarlett Johansson

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Mike Flanagan's new movie teases a hell of a time

Scarlett Johansson in The Exorcist: Martyrs
(Image credit: Universal)

Horror aficionado Mike Flanagan has a schedule so big it's enough to make your head spin. No sooner has his modern-day take on Carrie arrived on Prime Video this week than the trailer for his new iteration of The Exorcist: Martyrs has crawled online. We're compelled to tell you to brace yourself.

The Exorcist: Martyrs | Official Trailer - YouTube The Exorcist: Martyrs | Official Trailer - YouTube
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The new film sees Scarlett Johansson as a police detective who encounters some very paranormal activity after witnessing the execution of a serial killer named Father Sunday (John Leguizamo). Unfortunately, it turns out that justice might not have been served after all, as murders begin to occur that match the criminal's signature style. To make matters worse, an unholy force soon targets her son as well (psst, they're probably the same thing).

Realizing she can't face this threat alone, Johansson's detective enlists the help of priests played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and possibly Laurence Fishburne, who unite to face the darkness. We don't want to call it too soon, but we're betting it ends with them all covered in pea soup. Potentially getting caught in the path of projectile vomit are also Jacobi Jupe, Sasha Calle, Hamish Linklater, Carl Lumbly, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino.

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It comes as no surprise that the trailer checks all the necessary boxes for giving us the chills, as only Flanagan can. What's so exciting is what kind of horrible tricks Flanagan has in store for a franchise that's gone through hell over the last few years. Let's not forget that in 2024, plans for a new trilogy fell apart after the blunder that was The Exorcist: Believer, directed by David Gordon Green. Could Flanagan return it to a standard worthy of even the original masterpiece? We'll see when The Exorcist: Martyrs arrives in theaters on March 12, 2027. For every other horror that'll have you screaming in the aisles, check out our guide here.

Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

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