Horror aficionado Mike Flanagan has a schedule so big it's enough to make your head spin. No sooner has his modern-day take on Carrie arrived on Prime Video this week than the trailer for his new iteration of The Exorcist: Martyrs has crawled online. We're compelled to tell you to brace yourself.
The Exorcist: Martyrs | Official Trailer - YouTube
The new film sees Scarlett Johansson as a police detective who encounters some very paranormal activity after witnessing the execution of a serial killer named Father Sunday (John Leguizamo). Unfortunately, it turns out that justice might not have been served after all, as murders begin to occur that match the criminal's signature style. To make matters worse, an unholy force soon targets her son as well (psst, they're probably the same thing).
Realizing she can't face this threat alone, Johansson's detective enlists the help of priests played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and possibly Laurence Fishburne, who unite to face the darkness. We don't want to call it too soon, but we're betting it ends with them all covered in pea soup. Potentially getting caught in the path of projectile vomit are also Jacobi Jupe, Sasha Calle, Hamish Linklater, Carl Lumbly, John Gallagher Jr., Benjamin Pajak, and Carla Gugino.