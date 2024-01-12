Exorcist sequel loses its director and 2025 release date, months after Believer's box office disappointment

The Exorcist: Deceiver was all set to hit cinemas next year but, now, those plans have seemingly changed.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, David Gordon Green – who helmed The Exorcist: Believer – won’t return for the project. It is now undated, having previously been penciled in for an April 18, 2025 release date.

Reasons haven’t been given for Green’s departure, though The Exorcist: Believer wasn’t the revival that fans of the horror franchise would have hoped for.

It’s currently sitting at 22% on Rotten Tomatoes with critics and, while a $137 million box office return isn’t a complete disaster, it did little to recoup the $400 million Universal reportedly spent to snap up the rights to the series.

The Exorcist: Believer ending saw Ellen Burstyn’s Chris MacNeil and Linda Blair’s Regan reunite on-screen for the first time in 50 years.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ last year about the surprise moment, David Gordon Green said, "She hadn't seen Ellen in many, many years. I wanted to film that reunion. So, we blindfolded Ellen and, on a note, we invited Linda in. And so that was one take and it was magic."

The director added, "Half the crew [cried]. I remember looking around and the boom operator who didn't know what was gonna happen or our focus puller was just jaw-on-the-floor because very few of us knew what we coordinated for that moment. It was amazing."

