James Gunn shares list of body horror movies to watch ahead of Clayface premiere – and it's mostly David Cronenberg

The DCU's next movie, Clayface, is almost upon us, and DC co-CEO James Gunn has released a list of body horror movies to get us in the mood for everyone's favorite goopy supervillain.
Gunn took to Threads to share the list after a fan asked what they should watch, if anything, to prepare for a fleshy, goopy nightmare of a horror movie like Clayface. The list leans David Cronenberg-heavy, with Shivers, The Brood, The Fly, and Videodrome all making the list. However, Gunn also included Invasion of the Body Snatchers, John Carpenter's The Thing, Guillermo del Toro's Cronos, and his own body horror, 2006's Slither. You can check out the rest of the list below.
Gunn has also stated that Clayface is a straight-up horror movie, rather than a horror-superhero hybrid (such as Blade or The Crow). The movie follows Hollywood actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), who makes the mistake of getting with a mobster's girlfriend. After they cut up his face, effectively ending his career, he decides to undergo an experimental treatment at the hands of trusted doctor Caitlin Bates (Naomi Ackie). Needless to say... he doesn't exactly get the results he was hoping for.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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