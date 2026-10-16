James Gunn shares list of body horror movies to watch ahead of Clayface premiere – and it's mostly David Cronenberg

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Gunn also included his 2006 movie Slither

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen/ Clayface in Clayface
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The DCU's next movie, Clayface, is almost upon us, and DC co-CEO James Gunn has released a list of body horror movies to get us in the mood for everyone's favorite goopy supervillain.

Gunn took to Threads to share the list after a fan asked what they should watch, if anything, to prepare for a fleshy, goopy nightmare of a horror movie like Clayface. The list leans David Cronenberg-heavy, with Shivers, The Brood, The Fly, and Videodrome all making the list. However, Gunn also included Invasion of the Body Snatchers, John Carpenter's The Thing, Guillermo del Toro's Cronos, and his own body horror, 2006's Slither. You can check out the rest of the list below.

Post by @jamesgunn
View on Threads

Gunn has also stated that Clayface is a straight-up horror movie, rather than a horror-superhero hybrid (such as Blade or The Crow). The movie follows Hollywood actor Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), who makes the mistake of getting with a mobster's girlfriend. After they cut up his face, effectively ending his career, he decides to undergo an experimental treatment at the hands of trusted doctor Caitlin Bates (Naomi Ackie). Needless to say... he doesn't exactly get the results he was hoping for.

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James Watkins (Eden Lake) directs from a screenplay penned by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan also star.

Clayface releases in theaters October 23. For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming DC movies and shows and our breakdown of how to watch the DC movies in order.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

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