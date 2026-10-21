What to watch before Clayface: The DC movies and shows to watch before the DCU's first horror movie

Just in time for Halloween, Clayface is gearing up to scare audiences silly in theaters across the world as the DCU's first horror movie reintroduces fans to the gloopiest Batman villain. But just because this is the monster's first solo movie docent mean you have to go in blind.
Starring Tom Rhys Harries, the new movie follows budding Hollywood actor Matt Hagen as he reaches his prime, only to have his stardom tragically cut short when a local gang leaves him horribly disfigured. Abandoned and desperate, Hagen seeks out the help of Naomi Ackie's scientist Dr. Caitlyn Corr. But the experimental treatment takes a turn for the worst, sending him on a path of revenge and destruction.
So, with Clayface making his big-screen debut, you may be wondering whether you need to do any DCU Chapter One homework before sitting down to watch the new movie. Well, kind of. Below, we break down which movies and TV shows you need to have seen before heading to the cinema to purchase one of those quite disturbing Clayface popcorn buckets.
Luckily for new fans, Clayface technically takes place first on the DCU timeline, if we're not counting the Lanterns 2016 timeline. The DCU has been pretty good so far at releasing projects in chronological order, starting with Superman, Peacemaker season 2, Supergirl, and Lanterns' main timeline. However, earlier this year, DC Studios boss James Gunn took to Threads to confirm that Clayface does indeed take place before Superman, adding, "It's the first DCU film out of chronological order."
So, with that in mind, you technically don't have to watch anything before Clayface, but it might be helpful to catch up with the live-action projects mentioned above to get a better idea of the wider universe the villain exists in. As for the character himself, this won't be the first time we have met Clayface in the DCU. The baddie shows up in the 2025 animated show Creature Commandos as his fully transformed gloopy self.
DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has confirmed that the Clayface we first met in Creature Commandos season 1 is the same one we're about to meet in the live-action horror movie. Now, that is a little confusing, especially considering that Alan Tudyk voices the cartoon Clayface in the show, rather than the movie's star Tom Rhys Harries. But what would be more confusing is having two of the same character in the same universe. Alas, you may want to check out the show to get a taste of what's to come.
Optional viewing
Batman: The Animated Series
Now, even though Batman: The Animated Series isn't connected to the upcoming movie, the show is the only other DC project besides the new movie to focus on Matt Hagen. Season 1 episode 20, titled 'Feat of Clay, ' depicts Hagen's villain origin story, following the actor who is left disfigured after an accident and turns to a chemical formula from Roland Daggett's labs. Even though this differs slightly from the upcoming film, which sees Hagen attacked by criminals and seek out a new AI-led medical trial, the show gives us a taste of the actor turning to the dark side.
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The '90s show showcases the most beloved and memorable portrayal of Clayface, but it isn't the only DC project to have included the Batman villain. Clayface shows up in the 2004 animated show The Batman as the Ethan Bennet incarnation, and the 2019 series Harley Quinn features his criminal variant, Basil Carlo. As for live action, Clayface appears in the early '00s series Birds of Prey as Cassius Payne, as Basil Carlo again in 2016's Gotham, and as female CIA officer Virginia Devereaux in Pennyworth in 2022.
James Gunn's horror recommendations
If you have a little more time on your hands this week and want to take your watching homework one step further, you can dive into James Gunn's horror recommendations. Ahead of Clayface, Gunn was asked which body horror movie he thinks DC fans should watch before Clayface hits screens, and the DC boss has listed some classics.
Shivers, Directed by David Cronenberg (1975)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Directed by Phillip Kaufman (1978)
The Brood, Directed by David Cronenberg (1979)
Altered States, Directed by Ken Russell (1980)
The Thing, Directed by John Carpenter (1982)
Basket Case, Directed by Frank Henenlotter (1982)
Videodrome, Directed by David Cronenberg (1983)
Re-Animator, Directed by Stuart Gordon (1985)
The Fly, Directed by David Cronenberg (1986)
The Blob, Directed by Chuck Russell (1988)
Cronos, Directed by Guillermo del Toro (1993)
Slither, Directed by James Gunn (2006)
It is easy to see why Gunn has included the titles above. Many of them focus on humans experiencing severe bodily changes, scientists creating fearsome monsters, and seriously gory mutations. Hey, if you don't have time to dive into Gunn's list ahead of Clayface, any of the films above would make perfect Halloween movies.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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