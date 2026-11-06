Avengers: Doomsday marketing keeps spoiling the film as Latveria gets revealed in a Jeep commercial

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First Funko Pops and donuts, now car commercials reveal too much about Avengers: Doomsday

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)
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The first look at Latveria in Avengers: Doomsday is here over a month early – as part of a Jeep commercial.

As spotlighted by New Rockstars' Erik Voss on Twitter, the latest round of Doomsday marketing features Captain America, Johnny Storm, and The Thing each taking a Jeep through a portal in a handful of familiar locations – including Avengers Tower and Wakanda.

Their final destination is the real talking point, however. There, the Jeeps converge into the snowy climes of Latveria, a mountainous nation-state that appears to show Doom's castle and the capital Doomstadt.

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In the comics, Castle Doom is frequently depicted as Doctor Doom's base of operations, upon which he rules over the fictional nation of Latveria. But much like most of Doomsday, Doom's HQ has been under wraps.

In fact, Doomsday marketing has been a most unlikely source of spoilers. Already, we have had a Dunkin' Donuts commercial reveal Gambit's new accent and dive deeper into the universe-altering influx of incursions.

A Funko Pop has also confirmed that Doom will spend at least some part of the movie with Reed Richards and Sue Storm's son, Franklin – a likely follow-up to the Fantastic Four post-credits scene which saw the Marvel supervillain meet the gifted, super-powered child.

What next, a T-shirt that spoils a surprise cameo? A burger that ruins the ending? At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised. Keep your eyes glued to screens to see what other Avengers: Doomsday promotions might have in store for us next.

Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US.

For more, we have a complete guide to upcoming Marvel movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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