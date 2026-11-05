19 years after he first played Johnny Blaze, Nicolas Cage says he's "happy" for Marvel's new Ghost Rider star Ryan Gosling

Almost two decades after he saddled up as Johnny Blaze, Nicolas Cage has shared his well wishes for Marvel's new Ghost Rider, Ryan Gosling.
"Ryan’s going to do his thing with it, and I’m looking forward to seeing it," said Cage to The Hollywood Reporter. The star revealed that he has already reached out to Gosling to pass on his congratulations, adding, "Ryan knows how I feel about him as an actor; we’ve had nice conversations, and we stay in touch. I was happy for him and wished him the best of luck on his adventures, and I look forward to seeing the movie.”
Cage starred as the fire-headed motorcycle stuntman in the 2007 movie Ghost Rider, following stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze who makes a deal with the Devil to save his father, but years later he is granted special powers so he can destroy the Devil's son, Blackheart. Funnily enough, the original movie also stars Eva Mendes as Blaze's love interest, who is Gosling's wife in real life. Cage reprised the role in the 2012 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, but Blaze has been off our screens ever since.
Blaze was first introduced to Marvel Comics in 1972. After gaining his powers, the flaming skull head rides around on his fiery bike, going after criminals and punishing them in violent ways with his demonic powers. No plot details for the MCU Ghost Rider movie have been announced at this time, so it is not clear if it will act as an origin story as Cage's 2007 flick did. The new movie is set to start production in New York next year
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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