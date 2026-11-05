Scarlett Johansson still won't confirm her mystery Batman 2 role, but says it was "very hard to figure out"

Scarlett Johansson has broken her silence on The Batman 2, with the one-time Marvel star revealing she found it hard to crack her mystery DC role.
“It gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason,” Johansson said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
On finding her way into the character, she added, "It was very hard to figure out. I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. That’s all I can say about it. It was a tough role in a lot of ways."
Right now, most of The Batman sequel is under lock and key. We know that director Matt Reeves had to depart the production, with Steven Soderbergh stepping in to complete Reeves's work.
Robert Pattinson returns as, too, does Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.
Beyond that, there is still speculation around the identity of who the newcomers are playing. Alongside Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Brian Tyree Henry will be making their mark on Gotham.
Of that quartet, it appears Henry's role has surfaced. According to prosthetics spotted in the background of a makeup artist team's room, he could be playing Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face. There's also been talk about Stan – who has shaved his head – portraying serial killer Victor Zsasz.
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Johansson's words, though, don't yet enlighten us any further as to who she will be playing. Rumors say it's Harvey Dent's wife, Gilda but, either way, it sounds like the sort of rich, meaty role that made the first Batman such a breakout success.
Whatever the case may be, Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader will have plenty to handle when he returns to cinemas in The Batman 2 on February 18, 2028.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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