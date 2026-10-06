Avengers: Doomsday merch reveals the original plan for Doctor Doom's costume

Doctor Doom looks great in green in Avengers: Doomsday, but new merchandise reveals we almost had a fresh look and title change for the Marvel supervillain.
As is now customary for a big new Marvel release, a wave of Funko Pops have teased what to expect from certain characters.
Among them is Doctor Doom. While there is a Doctor Doom Funko showcasing much of what we've already seen from Robert Downey Jr.'s masked character in recent Doomsday trailers, we also have confirmation that he will be accompanied by Franklin Richards, the son of Fantastic Four's Reed Richards and Sue Storm – as set up by the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene.
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More intriguingly, though, is the figure named 'Lord Doom', complete with gold trimmings, regalia, and a slightly modified mask.
While this doesn't tell us much about Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, it does clue us into Marvel Studios' thinking behind the scenes. That's because the Lord Doom Funko is part of the brand's 'concept series', which shines a light on concept art and scrapped designs that never made the cut. Check it out for yourself below.
As the road to Doomsday gets ever shorter, we're starting to hear more and more about the biggest Marvel release in years.
The directors Joe and Anthony Russo have already given a ballpark figure of two-and-a-half hours for its runtime, with talk of a "very surprising ending" to boot. Joe Russo has also described the collapse of the multiverse in apocalyptic terms, meaning that there's bound to be more than a few casualties as the incursions start to hit close to home.
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Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas in the US on December 18 and in some regions from December 16.
For more, we have a guide on the complete Marvel timeline. Plus, we have a look ahead to all the upcoming Marvel movies currently in the works.