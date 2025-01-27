Despite being canceled for low viewership, Star Wars series The Acolyte was the second most-viewed Disney Plus show last year

The Acolyte was Disney Plus's second most viewed show of 2024.

That's according to findings by Luminate, shared by Deadline. Per the report, Percy Jackson and the Olympians was the top performing show of 2024 on Disney Plus with over 3 billion minutes viewed, while The Acolyte was slightly behind it with 2.7 billion.

This might come as a surprise, considering The Acolyte was canceled after just one season despite being pitched as a multi-season show. The reason for its cancelation was put down to poor viewership, with the final episode thought to have received the lowest viewership figure for a Star Wars finale at the time.

The series did have a devoted fanbase, though, which launched a campaign to save the show under the #RenewTheAcolyte hashtag.

Amandla Stenberg, who played twins Osha and Mae in the show, later called out "a rampage of… hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudiced hatred and hateful language towards us," reflecting that the cancellation was "not a huge shock."

Master Sol actor Lee Jung-jae, however, shared that he was "quite surprised personally" by the news, though he was also holding out hope for the show to return someday: "Honestly, I am hoping that maybe there could be changes in the future. Because you never know what’s going to happen. So on a personal level, I really hope we could get to see further stories of Leslye [Headland, showrunner]'s second season."

Next up for Star Wars is Andor season 2, which is releasing on Disney Plus this April 22. In the meantime, see what else the galaxy far, far away has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.