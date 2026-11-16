Slay the Spire 2's new character The Fool is the most going-to-be-nerfed slayer since The Watcher

Slay the Spire 2's November 12 update saw the biggest-ever patch hit the denizens of the titular spire the same way a meteor hit the Earth as the dinosaurs watched. The game's first new character, The Fool, is balanced like a barbell with six plates on one end and two on the other – by far the most overpowered class since The Watcher disrupted the original Slay the Spire.
"We expect to make a great number of content and balance changes before the Fool is ready for the main branch," Mega Crit said in the beta patch notes. "Even more importantly, be sure to have fun figuring out all the strategies and story of this gently bard. It would be foolish not to!"
I've reached Ascension 9 with The Fool so far, and here's my favorite strategy: kill everything in one hit or gain 10 billion block a turn until you can do that. I find that this usually works.
Your average turn with The Fool feels like the kind of Regent high-roll you tell all your Discord friends about. The class has three main mechanics: shooting and dislodging arrow-type attacks that deal heavy damage, generating three temporary melodies (wah, cho, and ki) with myriad effects and conditional bonuses, and creating curse-like cards called sadness (which clog your hand) to convert them into joy (which give you one extra card and energy when played).
Drafting too many arrow cards is a recipe for disaster, as you can only play shots when you have arrows to spare (you only have one to start) and you can only dislodge arrows that are currently impaled in enemies. There is no true 'arrow deck,' only a package of overpowered arrow cards like the multi-shot nonsense that will see you deal 400 damage for one energy without breaking a sweat. Get one good multi-hit shot and one decent source of Aim (vigor that only buffs arrow attacks) and you'll delete anything soon enough.
Sadness is similarly appetizer-sided but seems weaker so far. I've only found a few sadness cards that I actually like – Vitriol applies weaken, Ennui draws more cards but creates sadness, and Brighten Up gives you three joy at the cost of two sadness – and the pool here feels pitifully small and rare-dependent. Yet The Fool remains comically overpowered.
Melodies are the core of The Fool, and they are not OK. Ki Rest gives you five (or, upgraded, six) mana next turn and can retain your hand with a cho melody in play. Wah Symphony scales off the melody cards in your deck and can easily deal 100 AoE damage for two energy. Wah Cho Ki does everything you want – draw, block, damage – and instantly fills your melody repertoire for bonus synergies. Even the common cho cards are among the best cheap blocks in the game, if only for their added keyword value.
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It's telling that I already know this many melody cards off the top of my head. Even without a rare-grade bomb like Wah Symphony, you can just hit a critical mass of melodies and become unstoppable, with strong powers giving you extra block from cho cards and extra draw from any melody. My most dominant runs are generally defined by how many Ki Rests I hit anyway.
Also: The Fool's form card, Mythic Form, is handily the strongest of the six, generating unique tarot cards with monstrous effects.
The Fool has some of the clunkiest individual cards in Slay the Spire 2, but their overall power level is obscene – handily the strongest version of a class the game has ever dealt with. The whole Slay the Spire community is currently a storm of posts and videos sarcastically arguing that "The Fool is fine, actually" while A10 bosses are carbonized in the background.
The first balance pass from Mega Crit, whenever it comes, is sure to be seismic. Some melody cards deserve a humbling, but I also hope to see arrows become more consistent and sadness become more relevant. The archer-bard flavor of the class is fantastic, but a little bard-heavy at the moment.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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