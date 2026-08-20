Slay the Spire 2 fan's card pitches are so good, devs might steal them: "What the heck"

Coming up with new cards when you're making a deckbuilder must be tough. You have to keep finding inventive ways to push players and the game without breaking it. But for the Slay the Spire 2 devs, the best strategy has become obvious: let fans do it for you.
I say that only half-joking, because developer Mega Crit might be half-joking, too. On Reddit, a fan posted a selection of three hypothetical Slay the Spire 2 cards, each with creative effects, like, "Deal damage equal to another player's Block." Other Slay the Spire 2 fans enjoyed them, in the way we all lovingly engage with fanart, but there's one comment that's something special – a response from Casey Yano, a Mega Crit co-founder and co-creator of the roguelike's first installment.
"Wait, these are great, what the heck," the developer says, in what is somehow not the top comment of the thread. I mean, what else could even come close? It's truly a blessing from on high.
"[Anthony Giovannetti] steal these," Yano adds. Giovannetti is another of the central designers behind both Slay the Spire games – he co-created the original and the Mega Crit studio with Yano.
I can see the attraction to the concepts in the Slay the Spire 2 fan's cards. The first idea is called Buddy Slam, and it deals, as I mentioned, damage equal to another player's block. Very nice. The second is Gonna Finish That?, and it makes another player put all of their status cards into your discard pile. Lots of strategic value there. The third card idea is called Done Right, and it has you and your opponent swap hands next turn.
It's all fun and a little chaotic in nature, but the card Buddy Slam is the clear stand-out among commenters. "Damn, I really want Buddy Slam," says one Redditor.
Considering Yano's enthusiasm, who knows, we might see it added to Slay the Spire 2 soon. I just hope Yano understands the floodgates he may be opening in the process.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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