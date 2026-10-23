Danganronpa could be adapted into a TV show according to uncovered copyright listing

That, of course, is no confirmation that a Danganronpa TV show is in the works, but this is the first time that high-level talks have been brought to light. Blumhouse will now hold the rights for an indefinite period, meaning that the project can still be greenlit in the future.
Created by Kazutaka Kodaka, Danganronpa is a trilogy of twisted murder mystery games – and a handful of spin-offs – with a unique premise: a collection of 'Ultimate' students are gathered in Hope's Peak Academy for a killing game organized by sentient black-and-white teddy bear Monokuma.
To escape, students must kill one another without being detected, with the player character then tasked with uncovering the culprit during a class trial.
On a meta level, those who have played Danganronpa V3 will know that a TV show can work as part of mainline canon. No spoilers here, but if you know, you know. The franchise also prides itself on the sort of high-concept kills, twists, and turns that could make for great viewing across a season of television.
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Danganronpa has lain largely dormant for a while, but marks its return with Danganronpa 2x2, a remake of the second game coupled with a brand new scenario. Could a TV show be added to the mix soon?
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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