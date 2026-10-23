Danganronpa could be adapted into a TV show according to uncovered copyright listing

News
By
Published

A Danganronpa TV show could be in the works

A screenshot shows a Danganronpa character with yellow eyes and spiky brown hair yelling against an orange background that indicates a &quot;counter&quot;
(Image credit: Spike Chunsoft)
0

Puhuhu. Copyright for a Danganronpa TV show has been discovered.

As discovered by Reddit user u/Effective_Bee_6661, a Date of Execution between Danganronpa's Spike Chunsoft and Blumhouse TV LLC, who have produced Sharp Objects and The Purge series.

A further listing in 2024 for a 'Short Form Option' was filed at the US Copyright Office.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

That, of course, is no confirmation that a Danganronpa TV show is in the works, but this is the first time that high-level talks have been brought to light. Blumhouse will now hold the rights for an indefinite period, meaning that the project can still be greenlit in the future.

Created by Kazutaka Kodaka, Danganronpa is a trilogy of twisted murder mystery games – and a handful of spin-offs – with a unique premise: a collection of 'Ultimate' students are gathered in Hope's Peak Academy for a killing game organized by sentient black-and-white teddy bear Monokuma.

To escape, students must kill one another without being detected, with the player character then tasked with uncovering the culprit during a class trial.

On a meta level, those who have played Danganronpa V3 will know that a TV show can work as part of mainline canon. No spoilers here, but if you know, you know. The franchise also prides itself on the sort of high-concept kills, twists, and turns that could make for great viewing across a season of television.

Danganronpa has lain largely dormant for a while, but marks its return with Danganronpa 2x2, a remake of the second game coupled with a brand new scenario. Could a TV show be added to the mix soon?

For more, we have an updated collection of the new video game movies in the works.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. OG startup sound included
    1
    This retro Halo Xbox is already Amazon's best-selling holiday ornament in 2026
  2. 2
    Avengers: Doomsday Google Easter egg tells us which heroes are in Doctor Doom's sights
  3. 3
    Star Wars: Starfighter's production budget tops The Force Awakens, but there's a big caveat
  4. 4
    Marvel's only TV show in development gets first story details, and fans think they tease an X-Men link
  5. 5
    Clayface ending explained: Who dies, does it set up Batman, and how does it connect to the wider DCU?