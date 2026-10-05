Arc Raiders TV and movie adaptations are in the works, and the same goes for Embark's previous shooter The Finals

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A Backrooms production company is involved

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail screenshots of new player armor
(Image credit: Embark Studios)

Hollywood is diving ever deeper into the unending pool of video game franchises to adapt for film and TV, with hit shooters Arc Raiders and The Finals coming to the big and small screen next.

In a press release, Chernin Entertainment, the production company behind horror sensations Backrooms and Netflix's The Last House, and Nexon, the parent company behind Arc Raiders and The Finals developer Embark, announce their collaboration. It isn't clear whether Arc Raiders and The Finals are both getting TV and film adaptations, or if Chernin is planning one game for TV and the other for film, but this is a major investment in two extremely popular shooters from Embark.

"Nexon's agreement with Chernin Entertainment is the next big step in growing ARC Raiders and THE FINALS into deeply integrated transmedia experiences that reward the passion of our global player community," says Embark founder and CEO Patrick Söderlund. "Throughout the process, the creative teams at Embark Studios will work closely with Chernin to ensure the creativity that defines both of these properties extends into all-new formats."

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Released in 2025, Arc Raiders takes place in 2180, decades after a mysterious army of robots called ARC descended on Earth, overwhelmed human resistance, and forced everyone to seek refuge underground. The game's titular raiders brave the surface to collect materials and resources for sale, which is its core gameplay loop. The Finals launched in 2023 and thrusts players into a dystopian 2100 reality in a struggle to survive a virtual reality combat game show.

"ARC Raiders and THE FINALS are exactly the kind of opportunities we've been building towards at Chernin Entertainment: ambitious global IP with the potential to become major franchises across film and television," says David Ready, Chernin Entertainment's president of film. "Nexon and Embark have created visually stunning, atmospheric worlds that contain countless stories to tell. We're honored they've trusted us to unite our film and television teams to tell those stories."

Neither adaptation has a release date. In the meantime, here's our ranking of the best video game movies of all time.

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Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick
Staff Writer

After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

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