Hideo Kojima says Physint is "quite different" from Metal Gear: "I want plenty of new ideas and a different kind of spy action"

Of all the upcoming Hideo Kojima games, we know the least about Physint. Besides Bill Skarsgård, Charlee Foster and Don Lee being in the cast and the fact it ties into the Cold War somehow, details are extremely light on the ground. The man himself addressed the plot in a recent Q&A session, but only elaborated to a broad degree.
In the latest episode of the Koji10 podcast, the question of Physint's plot came up. Surprisingly, Kojima fielded the inquiry, to provide a typical response. "It's about spies, but I want plenty of new ideas and a different kind of spy action. It's quite different," he says.
He references that the project harks back to the Metal Gear franchise, what with the overlap in espionage and such, but then moves towards discussing the most recent reveal of Skarsgård's involvement. Between starring as Pennywise in the most recent It movies and having roles in Nosferatu, John Wick 4, and Barbarian, he's a prolific actor to lead such a project.
Kojima mentions that the silhouette tease he used to create some mystery around the casting worked, prompting all sorts of wrong guesses. The collaboration sprang from Woodkid, a composer who worked on the Death Stranding 2 soundtrack.
Woodkid is friends with Skarsgård, and had him over. Upon arrival, the Castle Rock actor noticed piles of Kojima Productions merch, and was promptly baffled to hear Woodkid collaborated with Kojima.
Learning Skarsgård was a huge fan, Woodkid put the two in touch, leading to a meeting. "He came to Japan, we had dinner, and I went to Sweden," Kojima recalls. "I pitched him the game, and he agreed to it."
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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