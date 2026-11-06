Physint lead and long-time Metal Gear fan Bill Skarsgård is the latest Hollywood actor to be "enamored" with Hideo Kojima: "He keeps going out into untreaded waters"

Physint star Bill Skarsgård was "very enamored" by Hideo Kojima growing up, and at this point he's far from the only Hollywood actor to feel that way.
In an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, host Josh Horowitz asks Skarsgård about his recently announced collab with Kojima, after he was announced as the lead of his upcoming Metal Gear Solid spiritual successor Physint back in September.
Skarsgård says "that's a big deal for me," and when asked if he's a gamer, he notes, "specifically the Metal Gear Solid games," adding that he "played every single" game from the PS1 title to "the last one" (presumably Metal Gear Solid 5, I can't imagine he means Survive).
Skarsgård calls Kojima an "auteur," saying "he's fluent in film making" while recalling word "way back 20 years ago" that there was talk of a Metal Gear Solid movie and the question of whether Kojima himself will direct it. Skarsgård remembers thinking, "I can't wait to see him transition it to film," but notes that "now it's gotten to the point where I asked him 'would you ever do a film?' and he's like 'no.'"
"At this point what he's doing is he's inventing a new medium," Skarsgård adds. "What we're going to do is going to be eight hours worth of narrative, right? But it's also an entire universe that you play." He calls what Kojima is doing "quite literally world building." As for Kojima himself, Skarsgård calls him a "pioneer" and says "he keeps going out into untreaded waters."
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This could also be our first hint of the type of game Physint is going to be, as he mentions "eight hours worth of narrative." This could be in theory a hint at the game following a format similar to the classic games in the series, with Metal Gear Solid 4 having nine hours of cutscenes. But then again, it could easily be taking the form of Metal Gear Solid 5 or Death Stranding where there's a whole lot of gameplay between those cutscenes, so maybe it's not a massive hint after all.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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