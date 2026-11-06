Sony's MDR-3R headphones are taking us right back to the Upside Down this Stranger Things Day

Welcome back to Conformity Gate. With Stranger Things Day sending us all back to the Upside Down today, Sony has the headphones to pair with that world-saving Walkman. The brand has just announced a Stranger Things edition of the new MDR-3R wired headphones, now available with bold red cushions (and a black set included in the box). The $79 / £59 Stranger Things variant bumps up the price of the new release a little (the standard model starts at $59 / £49) but maintains a style fit for Hawkins.
The Sony MDR-3R headphones are being described as "Newtro" by the brand, combining more modern audio handling (and a USB-C connection) with the instantly recognizable retro aesthetic. Sony has faithfully reconstructed the MDR-3 design, with that skinny band, chunky silver driver plate, and simple design. If we ever needed another reason to start running up that hill, this is it.
Sony MDR-3R Stranger Things Edition
The new Sony MDR-3Rs are still waiting to go live on the brand's own site, though notifications are available if you want to be one of the first in the line. It's worth noting that the red-cushion Stranger Things version is a limited edition, so keep that refresh button warm.
So what does the Stranger Things edition bring to its higher price tag? It's a subtle one. The blue / orange cushion color options of the standard model are replaced with a deep Upside Down red and black pairing with a Stranger Things logo stamped at the top of the headband.
If you're going for the full '80s aesthetic, you'd be better off with the orange base option, saving yourself some cash in the process. If you're going like-for-like with Max herself, you'll need the limited edition to get access to those black pads.
The headphones themselves are constructed from a lightweight aluminum and stainless steel, powered by that USB-C connection for a charge-free experience, and still feature an inline remote with an integrated microphone for media control and calls.
Sony says it's kept the MDR-3R sound profile as close to the original as possible, while still elevating sound with some more modern features. That open-back design is still going to give your music plenty more breathing space, but the brand has extended both lower and upper ranges for a more dynamic quality.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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