Conformity Gate is alive and well as Stranger Things fans think that an unrelated game show and the weather channel are teasing something big for Stranger Things Day 2026

Stranger Things Day 2026 has awoken Conformity Gate as fans are convinced that something big is coming over 10 months after the sci-fi series came to an end.
Stranger Things Day is celebrated every year on November 6, marking the day that Will Byers went missing in Hawkins in the very first episode. However, with this being the first Stranger Things Day since the series ended for good, fans are convinced that the extra episode they hoped for back in January is finally on the way, and are spotting clues in the unlikeliest places.
One fan on Twitter found that unrelated outlets such as The Weather Channel and a US game show The Wheel of Fortune have been sharing the message "Stranger Things Have Happened." Now, this could be in celebration of Stranger Things Day, but being the sleuths they are, fans think these are clues. In addition, Netflix Latin America has also posted a picture of a billboard which reads, "2026: Final Chapters," with the caption, "Remember, the screenwriter gets creative in the final episodes."
The plot thickens, as co-creator Ross Duffer posted a picture on Instagram riffing off Nathan Fielder's new movie You Can See Everything, which reads, "I know what's coming on Stranger Things Day," but under a picture of Fielder, it says, "No, you don't."
This is all fueling the theory that first came about after the Stranger Things season 5 finale. Some viewers refused to accept the ending, believing that it was all a ruse set up by Vecna and that a secret ninth episode was on the way. But what is even, pardon the pun, stranger is that the franchise is still acting as a running series, with Sony announcing new Stranger Things-themed headphones, and Netflix releasing a Stranger Things-themed Tamagotchi that isn't due to release until late 2027.
There is a lot of evidence that suggests Netflix could be dropping something Stranger Things-related today. While we don't think an alternate finale is on the way, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think that the streamer has bonus footage in the works. HBO very recently released an IT: Welcome to Derry special months after the horror show's first season ended. So far, Netflix has just posted a season 5 blooper reel, but that won't be enough to keep this fandom at bay.
Stranger Things is available to watch in its entirety on Netflix. For more, check out ourguide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new shows on the way.
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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