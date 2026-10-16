Rockstar's figured out the perfect GTA 6 advertisement – a bunch of supercars from Vice City speeding along the streets of Miami

Now that GTA 6 is a mere month away, Rockstar Games is upping its marketing to maximum velocity – which, of course, means driving around in Grand Theft Auto-inspired cars around Miami (in other words, Vice City).
Yes, you read that right. Folks in Florida have caught wind of some, erm, very obviously GTA-coded supercars. They're hard to miss, honestly, considering their colors. Just have a look over at Reddit, where you'll find an amusing clip of them all at a gas station in Miami, you know, just casually fillin' up the tank.
There's a Manana, Buccaneer, Tempesta, Cheetah, Coquette D10, and Emerus, as the fan behind the video posts.
And, just in case you're worried that it's generative AI, folks point out this isn't the only clip showcasing the colorful vehicles taking over the streets of Miami.
A separate thread confirms as much, with the cars seen driving around Florida, led by a Vice City Police Department car. It's entertaining to just sit back and which, if I do say so myself – especially with all the "normal" non-GTA 6 traffic proceeding around them as normal.
This might just be the most unique form of advertising Rockstar has employed yet… even when you pit it against all the wild "hints" fans spent months – no, years – theorizing about.
There's just something about seeing all the fleshed out, patterned GTA 6 cars cruisin' around real-life Vice City that you can't beat, I suppose, and I'm clearly not alone in thinking so. The replies see fans having fun with the whole thing, as they should.
One reads, "Man, they just handed their marketing director a blank cheque and told them to have fun, didn't they?" Another jests, "Is this the multimillion dollar advertisement campaign?" Further down, somebody simply declares, "Man, this is so sick."
So, there you have it. If you're a game developer hoping to advertise your next big title, just send out a bunch of fancy (extremely expensive) cars, I guess.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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