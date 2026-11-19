In Rockstar's development notes, shared with press ahead of the GTA 6 review drop, Petri notes that "almost 25 years ago, we helped bring Vice City to life." That first foray to Rockstar's take on Florida "began as a simple visual design language," but has since "evolved into something far more sophisticated, layered, and considered."
As Rockstar returns to Vice City for the first time since 2006's Vice City Stories, Petri notes that "we're returning to a world that has grown enormously in detail, creativity, and gameplay complexity." That meant that the series' art had to change too, ensuring it was relevant to a modern audience while "retaining the heritage that makes it unmistakably GTA."
Petri discusses plenty about the discipline of UI art, but it's the underlying message about the history of Grand Theft Auto and the wider GTA identity that I think is most interesting. This series feels like such a known quantity, but it's really not - the world has changed an awful lot since 2013, and that's before we even touch on the differences in the gaming industry. Rockstar is releasing this game into a landscape that's wildly different to the one they last launched a Grand Theft Auto game into, but that doesn't seem to have phased Petri at all. In his part of the game, he says, "it's about building on that heritage" that the series thrives on, "and creating something that feels both entirely new and, at the same time, unmistakably GTA." He finishes by saying that "25 years on, the DNA remains," tying the very first version of Vice City to the one that we're all about to experience.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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