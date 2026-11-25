One of the bigger breakout success stories of the year is Wardogs. The military shooter's team-based approach to the battle royale template managed to bring in hundreds of thousands of players after going public back in September. Its success is in contrast to where Battlefield 6 is at right now, and one of the lead devs believes EA's series just isn't taking the right approach to stimulating the community.
"I don't think [Battlefield Studios] did anything different; I think they just dressed it up differently," Joe Brammer, co-founder and CEO of Wardogs studio Bulkhead, tells Hivemind World.
"'Oh, we're going to run a massive campaign where we get everyone on Discord and we have the Battlefield Labs and you come and play test stuff,'" he says. "If you're not actually going to change the game that much based on what people say, then it's not really."
How different Battlefield 6 is from previous entries and the impact of Battlefield Labs are both hard to definitively quantify, but the available stats don't paint a strong picture. The sixth mainline entry in the first-person shooter franchise started strong, but on PC at least, concurrent player numbers have settled into the 20,000-30,000 range.
Not bad, but not Earth-shaking either, and half of what Wardogs tends to do on Steam daily. Brammer points to the constant effort to follow the community's desires as part of Battlefield's downfall, because it contributed to a lack of overall direction.
"If you look at how we're doing things, we absolutely clarify all the time, like, 'No, no, we're not going to constantly take feedback and use it,'" he says. "Sometimes we will; sometimes there's some good stuff. But like, there's often just not. I think they fell into that trap of doing whatever the community says and the players say."
This seems contentious because I've seen plenty of Battlefield players who feel they're never heard, while I imagine there are others who've had every complaint rectified. Managing huge releases like Battlefield 6 must be all-consuming at times, with no obvious game plan regardless of your goals.
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Brammer adds that his team refers to Battlefield players as "homeless" internally because they tend to splinter off toward Wardogs, Escape from Tarkov, or something else entirely. Whatever they're up to, perhaps Battlefield 7 will be what unifies them once again.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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