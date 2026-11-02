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Super Mario Bros speedrunner accidentally sets a world record he's been chasing for 7 years after promising an entire stream as Mario: "Please have this-a run die, I don't-a like it, I don't-a want to get this larping as Mario"
"My supporters donated $1,000 for me to do a Mario impression" for an entire Halloween stream, as Niftski explains in the description of his record run on YouTube. He dutifully completed the stream dressed in a Mario hat and fake mustache while doing what he recognizes as "the worst Mario impression of all time."
The entire video is an absolute delight as Niftski slowly recognizes that he's on world record pace while wearing a silly costume and doing a silly voice. "Finally, I just-a had to-a lock in," he says as he warps into level 4-1. The faux facial hair starts to bother him in 4-2, as he complains that "I want to shave-a this thing off because it's-a literally freaking uncomfortable as hell-a."
"I really hope this run dies, by the way," he says as he enters the game's final stages, still on pace for that record. By level 8-3, the penultimate stage, he's getting desperate. "Please have this-a run die," he begs, "I don't-a like it, I don't-a want to get this larping as Mario."
Yet he does indeed secure the world record while-a doing a Mario voice. "It made me not nervous at all," he recognizes, and that might've been the push he needed to set the new record. Still, there are two more frames to shave away before the perfect speedrun finally arrives, and I can only imagine what lengths Niftski might have to go to in order to calm his nerves again.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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