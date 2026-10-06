Your Zelda Ocarina of Time guide to Prime Day, all the discounts Hyrulians need to know about this week

There's just less than a month to go until the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releases on November 5. Sure, you could load it up on your Switch 2 and enjoy it without much thought, but you're reading this at the perfect time to make the most of the title.
That's because we're currently in the midst of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, with discounts running on a range of products between October 6 and October 7. Of course, that includes plenty of items you'll appreciate come Zelda day like controllers, memory expansions and grips. So perhaps it's time to find that Switch 2 upgrade, and here are some of our favorite deals you can buy right now.
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Prime Day Zelda controller deals
If you want to play Ocarina of Time on the big screen, the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller will serve you much better than the Joy-Con 2. The top options offer added features and a more comfortable fit that you'll come to appreciate.
Prime Day Zelda headset deals
If you're going to be playing Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake obsessively between dock and not-docked, then you'll want a good headset to keep the audio going. The best Nintendo Switch headsets will be just that.
Prime Day Zelda carry case deals
If you'll be playing the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on the go, you'll want a way to keep it protected. Our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carry cases has a range of options, and several of them are discounted.
More Zelda Prime Day deals
There are some other extras which might prove useful when you're getting ready for Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and luckily several of them are discounted.
We're also bringing you the best Prime Day retro deals live as they happen.