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Your Zelda Ocarina of Time guide to Prime Day, all the discounts Hyrulians need to know about this week

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We'll get you everything except the ocarina

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Nintendo Switch game and accessories on a green background with Prime Day deals badge
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There's just less than a month to go until the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake releases on November 5. Sure, you could load it up on your Switch 2 and enjoy it without much thought, but you're reading this at the perfect time to make the most of the title.

That's because we're currently in the midst of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, with discounts running on a range of products between October 6 and October 7. Of course, that includes plenty of items you'll appreciate come Zelda day like controllers, memory expansions and grips. So perhaps it's time to find that Switch 2 upgrade, and here are some of our favorite deals you can buy right now.

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Prime Day Zelda controller deals

If you want to play Ocarina of Time on the big screen, the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller will serve you much better than the Joy-Con 2. The top options offer added features and a more comfortable fit that you'll come to appreciate.

8BitDo Ultimate 2
Save $18.30
8BitDo Ultimate 2: was $69.99 now $51.69 at Amazon

An oft-discounted controller, designed for the Switch 2, the 8BitDo is our favorite value option for the console. This discount brings it to only $0.40 off its lowest-ever price, at least on the white model, and the black one has a nearly-as-good reduction.

8BitDo Ultimate 2 review

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GameSir Super Nova
Save $20
GameSir Super Nova: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy

The GameSir Super Nova is our go-to for budget Switch 2 gameplay when it's on sale. The $30 gamepad runs wirelessly, comes with its own charging dock, and has access to a whole wad of extra customizations and controls. All that and it's $20 off this Prime Day.

GameSir Super Nova review

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GameSir Cyclone 2
Save $11.20
GameSir Cyclone 2: was $55.99 now $44.79 at Amazon

The GameSir Cyclone 2 is similar to the Super Nova above, but is still coming in a little more expensive this Prime Day. Still, if you're after sturdy TMR sticks this is a must-see.

GameSir Cyclone 2 review

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Prime Day Zelda headset deals

If you're going to be playing Zelda: Ocarina of Time's remake obsessively between dock and not-docked, then you'll want a good headset to keep the audio going. The best Nintendo Switch headsets will be just that.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit
Save $13
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit: was $27.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

Our favorite budget Switch headset is down to its lowest-ever price, with nearly half off the asking price. The standard color options of the headset are discounted, but the Mario- and Minecraft-themed ones aren't.

Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review

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SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni
Save $55
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni: was $399.99 now $344.99 at Amazon

SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Omni is our favorite luxury gaming headset, which is why it costs so much. This $55 saving may make barely a dent in its price, but this is the cheapest it's ever sold for, so if you want to treat yourself for your return to Hyrule it'll be well worth it.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni review

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SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds
Save $40
SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Rather use earbuds than a headset? We've seen these go cheaper before, but right now this is the best discount on gaming buds you can find. On Amazon, they're tagged as being for PlayStation, PC or Xbox, but all are also compatible on Switch 2.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds review

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Prime Day Zelda carry case deals

If you'll be playing the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake on the go, you'll want a way to keep it protected. Our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 carry cases has a range of options, and several of them are discounted.

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro
Save $19.25
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro: was $99.99 now $80.74 at Amazon

Our top-rated carry case for the Switch 2 is a little expensive, but it has an array of bells and whistles to justify the cost. The Belkin is now $4 cheaper than we've ever seen it before, and some feature-light alternatives are also available.

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case review

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Fastsnail Switch 2 protective case
Save $3
Fastsnail Switch 2 protective case: was $19.99 now $16.99 at Amazon

Want a simple grip case? This Fastsnail model is our top-rated one, as it's cheap and versatile, and this discount makes it just a little more tempting. Several color options are available, but not all are discounted.

Fastnsail Switch 2 Protective Case review

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PowerA Slim Case
Save $5
PowerA Slim Case: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

For a simple travel case, we rate the PowerA Slim Case as a reliable budget option. It protects the Switch 2 on the go, with space for cartridges. Only the standard gray option is discounted.

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More Zelda Prime Day deals

There are some other extras which might prove useful when you're getting ready for Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and luckily several of them are discounted.

SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Card
Save $70
SanDisk 512GB microSD Express Card: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

If you need more space on your Nintendo Switch 2 to download Zelda, then a storage space expansion will be vital. This is the lowest price Sandisk's 512GB model has gone for, making this a really important deal.

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Hori Nintendo Switch Cargo Pouch
Save $11.40
Hori Nintendo Switch Cargo Pouch: was $29.99 now $18.59 at Amazon

We haven't tested this carry pouch, so I haven't listed it in the section above, but if you're a big Zelda fan it's one to consider given... well, you can tell. It's currently down to its lowest price.

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Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit screen protector
Save $4
Spigen GlasTR EZ Fit screen protector: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

Spigen are a reliable maker of screen protectors; these thin films ensure that the Switch 2 won't get damaged as readily when you're carrying them around, or drop them. This isn't the cheapest option, but you're paying more to get a protector from a reliable company.

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We're also bringing you the best Prime Day retro deals live as they happen.

Tom Bedford
Tom Bedford
Contributing Writer

Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.

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