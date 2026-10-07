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Jump To:

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the best game and accessory deals still kicking

The Nintendo savings are still going strong

News
By
Last updated
Jump To:

A photo of a Switch 2 on a white desk with a &quot;Prime Day Deals&quot; sitting on top.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

1. Quick links

2. Best deals

3. Live updates

The chance to grab the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals is coming to an end. October 7 is here, which means it's officially day two of this week's savings, and the clock is ticking before the deals are gone for good - literally. Anything part of this month's deals now features a red banner which shows the remaining hours and minutes until Prime Day is up for good.

With time ticking away, it's best I get right to the point. Switch 2 game deals are still not what I wish they were, but you can still pick up Pokemon Legends Z-A for $39.88, and there's still up to $10 off a range of upcoming titles, from Ocarina of Time to Metroid Ravenous. If you've already got plenty to play, accessories should be your priority, and Amazon has plenty of them discounted today. Belkin's range of Switch 2 cases is still cheaper than usual, which includes the Charging Grip Case, a slip-on grip case with a magnetically adhered 10,000mAh power bank.

There's also a smorgasbord of discounted wireless controllers still marked down in price from Turtle Beach and PowerA. These don't quite have the full features of Nintendo's first-party Pro pad, but they're far cheaper and are all officially licensed, like the Invincible Mario Rematch pad that's just $28.49 today. Regardless of what you're after, I recommend adding them to your basket sooner rather than later, as the sun is setting on Prime Day for another year.

Quick Links

Curated by
Photo of Hardware Editor Rosalie Newcombe.
Curated by
Rosalie Newcombe

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are coming to a close this year, but I'm still doing what I do best: tracking the best discounts on games, headsets, controllers and more while there's still time. I've been playing Nintendo consoles before I could walk on two legs, and have reviewing gaming tech and covering Prime Day for years, so if you're after the best bargains, you're in safe Nintendo-button indented hands.

Currently playing: Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave

Best Deals

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (includes 3-month NSO Individual Membership)
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle (includes 3-month NSO Individual Membership): $549.99 at Amazon

Switch 2 console deals aren't really a thing this Prime Day. But if you're desperate for the new handheld, I recommend this new Mario Kart World bundle, which includes a digital copy of the game and a 3-month NSO membership.

Sports Resort Switch 2 bundle: $529 at Amazon

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View Deal
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake
Save $10.11
The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake: was $69.99 now $59.88 at Amazon

The Ocarina of Time Remake launches the same month that Black Friday officially kicks off, but you can save $10 now thanks to this Prime Day deal. Plus, you should get that special foil box art too.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Pokemon Legends: Z-A
Save $30
Pokemon Legends: Z-A : was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Pokemon Legends Z-A dropped to a record-low $39.99 this Prime Day. Today you're saving $30, which happens to be the perfect amount to grab the Mega Dimension DLC!

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View Deal
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - Amazon Exclusive Edition
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales - Amazon Exclusive Edition: was $59.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

If you're a big fan of HD-2D RPGs, you'll dig this Adventures of Elliot deal, which sees the Switch 2 game drop from $60 to $44.99 today.

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View Deal
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Save $15
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

If you want to play catch-up before Revelations drops, Rebirth is still sitting at just $34.99 today. Just be sure you have at least 102.5 GB free to deal with its hefty install size.

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View Deal
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion
Save $20
Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

A Switch 2 game for as little as $19.99 is pretty unheard of. However Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion is indeed that cheap, but there's only a little over 20 hours left to grab it.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $60
PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

PDP's Riffmaster guitar controller is the perfect pick-up with Stage Tour on its way. The Switch 2 version is currently $60 off, and it's compatible not just with Stage Tour, but with Fortnite Festival too.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
Invincible Mario - Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller
Save $31.50
Invincible Mario - Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller: was $59.99 now $28.49 at Amazon

I swear by Turtle Beach's Rematch pad, particularly as it's one of the best-looking wireless Switch 2 controllers going. This eye-catching Invincible Mario version also happens to be a little over $28 today, the lowest price I've ever spotted for this fantastic wireless accessory.

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View Deal
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless RGB Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch 2
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless RGB Gaming Controller for Nintendo Switch 2: was $59.99 now $26.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach's PDP Afterglow wave Switch 2 gamepad is now $33 off this Prime Day. The gamepad includes funky RGB lighting, remappable back buttons, and a 20-hour battery for those of you not quite able to make the Switch 2 Pro Controller investment.

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View Deal
Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller
Save $35
Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller: was $69.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

This Mega Evolutions gamepad is my go-to Pro-style controller these days, and it's currently $35 off. If you want a comfortable gamepad that shows off your love of Pokemon (or want to find a gift for your Pokemon-obsessed friend), I recommend grabbing it while it's half price today.

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View Deal
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Charging Case
Save $10
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Grip Charging Case: was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Belkin is king when it comes to Switch 2 accessories, and its new Charging Grip Case is down to $89.99 this Prime Day. This attaches ergonomic handles and a battery pack to your handheld and is worthwhile if you're fed up with the console's measly battery life.

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View Deal
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro
Save $10
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro : was $99.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Belkin's Charging Case Pro combines a 10000mAh power bank and a case into one, and its hefty price tag has been taken down a peg this Prime Day.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
HORI Vault Case (Kirby &amp;amp; Waddle Dee) for Nintendo Switch 2
Save $10
HORI Vault Case (Kirby & Waddle Dee) for Nintendo Switch 2: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

Hori's Kirby and Waddle Dee case is just $19.99 today. The brand's Puff Pouch case has sold out, but if you prefer a hardshell alternative, this is the better Prime Day deal for your setup.

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View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless
Save $30
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3P Wireless: was $109.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Arctis Nova 3 Wireless is the best Switch headset I've tested to date, as it's comfortable, sounds great, and the microphone is fantastic too. You can now grab all that (and this cozy lavender colorway) for $80 this Prime Day, saving $30 off its full $109.99 price. Plus, it's fully compatible with the Switch 2 too.

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View Deal
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset: was $27.99 now $14.99 at Amazon

This wired headset is already cheap at its full $27.99 MSRP, but Prime Day has dropped it to just $15 today. If you're on the hunt for a low-cost pair of cups for travel (or for the little Nintendo fan in your life), this deal is a no-brainer.

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View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Save $25
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: was $54.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

If you had your eyes on the official Switch 2 camera for Star Fox, now is the best time to pick it up, as it's just $29.99 at Amazon. It's not as funky as the Piranha Plant alternative, but this will at least provide that 1080p image quality you want for the growing list of compatible games.

Read moreRead less
View Deal
SANDISK 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
SANDISK 512GB microSD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Switch 2 storage prices are on the up and up, but you can pick up 512GB of extra space for $70 off this Prime Day. This is the perfect accessory if you're planning to pick up Final Fantasy VII Rebirth today, too.

Read moreRead less
View Deal

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon's October Prime Day runs between October 6 - 7 in 2026. That means the deals are coming to a close at the end of the day (local time). While that's a bit of a downer, remember that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner.

Should you wait for Black Friday?

Black Friday Switch deals are just around the corner, but I wouldn't necessarily recommend waiting to find the best savings. While yes, Black Friday is usually when you see the biggest discounts on Nintendo games and hardware, sometimes stock can already be depleting fast by the time it rolls around.

For example, if you were looking at the current Nintendo Switch 2 £354.99 offer at Amazon UK, I'd recommend picking it up as soon as you're able. The closer we get to the holiday season, the less likely you're going to find big-ticket items like the new Switch 2 in stock, and I don't expect it'll drop any lower this sale season. In the end, it's entirely dependent on what you're looking at, as while I wouldn't wait where the console is concerned, the first-party game savings leave a little less to be desired this Prime Day, and it's those I'd suggest waiting in hopes of better price drops.

Live Updates

I'm still bananas for this Turtle Beach Rematch controller deal

A Donkey Kong Bananza review image of Donkey Kong staring at a Turtle Beach Rematch controller that&#039;s been edited on top

(Image credit: Future)

I love a Switch accessory with a good gimmick, and this version of Turtle Beach's Rematch controller has just that, as it features a lenticular faceplate. What's lenticular, you ask? Well, it means that the art upon this gamepad will appear as though it's moving depending on the angle you're looking at it from. If you grew up in the 90s and remember those moving 3D posters, it's basically that in controller form.

This controller's neat gimmick normally requires you to fork out $60, but Prime Day has dropped it to a little under $29, which is a bananas saving I can get behind. Turtle Beach also has a matching Switch 2 case available too, should you want more lenticular fun in your life (and your Switch 2 setup).

Donkey Kong Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller | $28.49 at Amazon

You've got 18 hours left to grab a Switch 2 screen protector for less today

Screen protectors are a must. They can give your fancy Switch 2 a bit of added protection, keeping that new 7.9-inch display safe from unwanted scratches and general wear and tear, and plenty of them are part of the Prime Day sales.

If you're unsure of what screen protectors are worth your time, I've gathered a short list below. My Switch 2 is currently sporting a Belkin-branded protector, but any of these brands' versions are worth your attention.

amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Nintendo Switch 2 | $11.04 at Amazon
Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Screen Protector | $15.99 at Amazon
JSAUX 2-Pack Upgraded Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector | $12.74 at Amazon
Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector | $22.99 at Amazon

My favorite Pokemon Pro-inspired Switch 2 controller is half off today

Photo of a PowerA Pokemon controller sitting in the JSAUX 6-in-1 Gaming Dock for the Switch 2.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

I'm pretty smitten with this Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller. It features an ergonomic Pro-style form factor, which makes it incredibly comfortable to wield for multiple hour-long gaming sessions, and it's covered in funky Pokemon art to boot.

Yet while the actual Switch 2 Pro controller is a whopping $90, this PowerA alternative is just $34.99 thanks to Prime Day. That makes it half price off and one of the best Switch deals I've found today.

PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller | $34.99 at Amazon

Hey listen - there's less than a month until the Ocarina of Time remake lands on the Switch 2

Young Link stands in the rain, looking shocked in a screenshot from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake launches on the Switch 2 on November 5, which means there's less than a month to go until the big day. That just so happens to be just before my birthday, so my excitement is palpable, but that's because I've already secured my copy of the game well in advance.

If you haven't yet pre-ordered the game ahead of time, I highly recommend that you do. Not only will it help ensure you get the version with the special foil box art, but physical copies are currently $10 off at Amazon right now.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake | $59.88 at Amazon

This guitar controller deal turns Prime Day up to 11

A reviewer holding the PDP Riffmaster guitar controller

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

With the release of Guitar Hero's spiritual successor, Stage Tour, on the horizon, there's a good chance you're on the hunt for a guitar controller like the PDP Riffmaster.

Not only is it set to be compatible with Stage Tour, but the Nintendo Switch 2 version also happens to be included amongst today's Prime Day deals, sitting at $89.99 instead of its usual $149.99. Just remember that if you want to rock out with it while playing Stage Tour this December, you'll need to make sure you pick up the Switch 2 version of the game. In the meantime, I highly recommend jamming out to Fortnite Festival to warm up!

PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller | $89.99 at Amazon

My most-wanted Switch 2 game is still part of Prime Day

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales cropped key art.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has been on my wish list for a while now. I love RPGs, particularly ones that go the Ys route and swap turn-based battles for some action-packed battle mechanisms instead, and Adventures of Elliot seems to tick those boxes.

Fortunately for me, it's not just part of today's Prime Day deals in the US, but in the UK too. Thanks to that, nothing is stopping me from adding it to my Amazon shopping basket. Well, except maybe my bank account.

US: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | $44.99 at Amazon
UK: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | £42.46 at Amazon

Last chance to grab my go-to Switch 2 case for less

Photo of the Belkin Carrying Case sitting on top of the Belkin Charging Case Pro.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

The best Nintendo Switch 2 case I've tested is pretty pricey, and I know for certain not everyone is going to have the means to drop up to $100 on an accessory alone, particularly if you've just had to deal with the increased cost of the handheld. Yet, today's Prime Day discount at least makes the cost of the Charging Case Pro a little more affordable.

You've got a little over 20 hours to grab the case for $80.74 right now, which is a saving of $20 off its full MSRP. With it, you get not just a place to store and carry your Switch 2, but a built-in 10,000mAh power bank that can juice up your handheld on the go. It's also a charging stand that you can remove and sit next to your bedside, so you're essentially getting a case and charging stand in one.

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Charging Case Pro | $80.74 at Amazon

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