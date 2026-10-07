Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals live: the best game and accessory deals still kicking

Get notified of updates

I'm still bananas for this Turtle Beach Rematch controller deal (Image credit: Future) I love a Switch accessory with a good gimmick, and this version of Turtle Beach's Rematch controller has just that, as it features a lenticular faceplate. What's lenticular, you ask? Well, it means that the art upon this gamepad will appear as though it's moving depending on the angle you're looking at it from. If you grew up in the 90s and remember those moving 3D posters, it's basically that in controller form.



This controller's neat gimmick normally requires you to fork out $60, but Prime Day has dropped it to a little under $29, which is a bananas saving I can get behind. Turtle Beach also has a matching Switch 2 case available too, should you want more lenticular fun in your life (and your Switch 2 setup). Donkey Kong Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller | $28.49 at Amazon

You've got 18 hours left to grab a Switch 2 screen protector for less today Screen protectors are a must. They can give your fancy Switch 2 a bit of added protection, keeping that new 7.9-inch display safe from unwanted scratches and general wear and tear, and plenty of them are part of the Prime Day sales.



If you're unsure of what screen protectors are worth your time, I've gathered a short list below. My Switch 2 is currently sporting a Belkin-branded protector, but any of these brands' versions are worth your attention.



amFilm Auto-Alignment OneTouch for Nintendo Switch 2 | $11.04 at Amazon

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT Screen Protector | $15.99 at Amazon

JSAUX 2-Pack Upgraded Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector | $12.74 at Amazon

Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Screen Protector | $22.99 at Amazon

My favorite Pokemon Pro-inspired Switch 2 controller is half off today (Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe) I'm pretty smitten with this Mega Evolutions PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller. It features an ergonomic Pro-style form factor, which makes it incredibly comfortable to wield for multiple hour-long gaming sessions, and it's covered in funky Pokemon art to boot.



Yet while the actual Switch 2 Pro controller is a whopping $90, this PowerA alternative is just $34.99 thanks to Prime Day. That makes it half price off and one of the best Switch deals I've found today.



PowerA Advantage Wireless Controller | $34.99 at Amazon

Hey listen - there's less than a month until the Ocarina of Time remake lands on the Switch 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake launches on the Switch 2 on November 5, which means there's less than a month to go until the big day. That just so happens to be just before my birthday, so my excitement is palpable, but that's because I've already secured my copy of the game well in advance.



If you haven't yet pre-ordered the game ahead of time, I highly recommend that you do. Not only will it help ensure you get the version with the special foil box art, but physical copies are currently $10 off at Amazon right now.

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake | $59.88 at Amazon

This guitar controller deal turns Prime Day up to 11 (Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson) With the release of Guitar Hero's spiritual successor, Stage Tour, on the horizon, there's a good chance you're on the hunt for a guitar controller like the PDP Riffmaster.



Not only is it set to be compatible with Stage Tour, but the Nintendo Switch 2 version also happens to be included amongst today's Prime Day deals, sitting at $89.99 instead of its usual $149.99. Just remember that if you want to rock out with it while playing Stage Tour this December, you'll need to make sure you pick up the Switch 2 version of the game. In the meantime, I highly recommend jamming out to Fortnite Festival to warm up! PDP Riffmaster Wireless Guitar Controller | $89.99 at Amazon

My most-wanted Switch 2 game is still part of Prime Day (Image credit: Square Enix) The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has been on my wish list for a while now. I love RPGs, particularly ones that go the Ys route and swap turn-based battles for some action-packed battle mechanisms instead, and Adventures of Elliot seems to tick those boxes.



Fortunately for me, it's not just part of today's Prime Day deals in the US, but in the UK too. Thanks to that, nothing is stopping me from adding it to my Amazon shopping basket. Well, except maybe my bank account.



US: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | $44.99 at Amazon

UK: The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales | £42.46 at Amazon