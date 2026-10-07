The HyperX Cloud III is a superb wired headset, and a no-brainer purchase when discounts are inbound

The HyperX Cloud III is one of the best wired headsets I've tested to date, no matter your platform of choice. The pair's ability to provide 3.5mm, USB-A, or USB-C connectivity makes it a multi-platform dream, and it sounds incredible to boot. However, I recommend ensuring it's on sale before you make it yours.
It's a common sight to behold if you've ever spent time hunting through the best gaming headsets on Amazon, which is what led me to finally test it out for myself. I wanted to ensure anyone who didn't take the time to scroll through the second page of Amazon's search results was still getting their money's worth. Just because a headset turns up on page one doesn't necessarily mean it's worth your time and attention, but that does happen to be the case here.
Its fantastic sound, comfortable fit, and multi-platform prowess make it a worthwhile pickup, and its White-Pink colorway (which I tested below) is perfectly suited for cute and cozy setups. Though if you are debating adding this to your online shopping basket, just make sure it's sporting one of its many, many discounts before you buy.
Key specs
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Price
$99.99 / £101.99
Acoustic design
Over ear, circumaural, closed back.
Connection
Wired (USB-C/USB-A)
Drivers
Dynamic, 53mm with Neodymium magnets
Frequency response
10Hz-21kHz
Microphone
Electret condenser microphone
ANC
N/A
Controls
Mic mute button, volume dial
Battery
N/A
Weight
308g (320g with microphone)
Compatibility
PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, Mobile.
Design
HyperX lives by the "if it's not broke, don't fix it" philosophy when it comes to the look of its headsets, and the Cloud III is no different. If it weren't for the fact that I opted for the White-Pink version for review, this headset would look identical to its wireless counterpart, the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless. Which is great, as just because you're choosing the less feature-full version of the two doesn't mean that you deserve the least best-looking of the pair.
As this is pretty much the same headset, it shares the same over-ear form factor, lightly memory foam-padded leather headband, and metal yokes. With this 'White-Pink' version, the yokes are a cool-toned metallic pink rather than red, and the cups, fabric-coated cord, and headband are all draped in the same bright white paint job.
While this design has been used before, that doesn't stop me from being a fan. The brand's decision to ensure the yokes, 'HyperX' logos, the interior of the earcups, and the tiny speckles of the accompanying cord are all pink with this model in particular has won me over. Especially as it blends in well with my cute and cozy work-in-progress PC gaming setup.
Features
Wired headsets like the HyperX Cloud II aren't bursting at the seams with features, but there's still a bit more to this pair than meets the eye. It's equipped with angled 53mm drivers, with a 10Hz-21kHz sound frequency, and is compatible with a wide range of gaming platforms thanks to the brand's unique cabling.
Instead of a basic USB-C wired connection. HyperX has included a 3.5mm cable with an extension that provides the option of USB-C. The headset also includes a USB-A adapter (which is attached by default) to open it up to more platforms, including that of the PS5. While this may not seem exciting to some, I've tested alternatives in a similar price range, like that of the Asus TUF Gaming H1 GEN II Hatsune Miku Edition wired headset, which was limited to USB-A only, so this is a refreshing sight to behold. Sure, you could always just buy an adapter, but I'm always going to prefer it when brands provide everything you need from the get-go.
Additionally, the wired Cloud III features a detachable Electret condenser microphone and onboard controls, including a mic mute button and volume dial.
Performance
With the high price of the Cloud III, I was expecting a lot, and I was not disappointed. While not as densely packed as I prefer, the memory foam padding on the underside of the headband made the pair incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time, which was handy now that Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave is taking up all my free time.
As the latest game in the series has got me glued to my Switch 2, I chose to test the pair's audio with the handheld first and foremost, and it was an easy feat. Thanks to the cabling choice, I was able to pop off the USB-A adapter and stick the headset directly into the console's top USB-C port. Both the game's audio and dialogue absolutely shone through the white-added cups, which was exactly what a game that relies on amping you up through triumphant battles needed.
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Talking of the sound, I was a big fan of what the pair was able to muster, no matter if I was glued to Fire Emblem or playing on my PC, PS5, and even my Steam Deck. The extended frequency meant that there was more room for low-end sounds to pull through, which lent itself to games and music alike. I've recently been on a bit of a Smashing Pumpkins kick, and Billy's guitar has never sounded clearer or crunchier - which is exactly what you want when it comes to a Siamese Dream album playthrough.
Throughout my testing, the cord did become a bit of an annoyance, particularly as it's pretty long. However, its adaptability meant I could pop off one end and use the 3.5mm connection instead. This came in handy when it came to not just the Switch 2, but the PC too.
My rig only has one USB-C port, and as I test a lot of tech, it's often already in use. However, I could easily adapt the Cloud III to my setup, as I had 3.5mm, USB-A, and USB-C connection types to play around with. The long cabling was a bit of a nuisance while I was playing through Counter-Strike 2 or Marvel Rivals on Steam, and sat most of the time curled up on my lap as I helped keep my team healed and alive as Invisible Women. However, I'd much rather it be too long than too short.
The microphone of the HyperX Cloud III is also just as fantastic as the audio quality. If you want a clear and concise recording without any unwanted background noise, this is it. It's also detachable, so if you prefer to stick with microphones like that of the Shure MV7i and not have a headset one dangling in your peripheral vision, you can remove it entirely.
Much like the rest of the headset's design, I also love the look of it. Looks aren't as important as sound quality, but again, I'm still thankful HyperX chose to add a drop of color, utilizing the same dusty pink on its grill as found across the pair. Often, microphone headsets can add a cheapness to an accessory's appearance, but the white and pink microphone adds to the can's cute, cozy, and sleek aesthetics.
Should you buy the HyperX Cloud III gaming headset?
The HyperX Cloud III is undoubtedly pricey for a wired headset. At $99.99 / £101.99 there's a huge range of wireless alternatives you could buy in its stead, and I'd recommend that you do - particularly as models like SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Wireless can be picked up for less when there's sales inbound, and it provides wired and wireless connectivity options.
However, because the Cloud III isn't exactly new, you're far more likely to find it sitting at $56 / £69, and that's a perfectly reasonable price to pay. Just like most headsets, as it's been around the block, it's prone to discounts and is a regular feature of big sales events, from Prime Day to Black Friday.
Anything under $60 / £70 feels more appropriate for this headset. If you happen to stumble upon it at Amazon or anywhere else for that price (or for even less), you should snap it up if great audio quality, a great microphone, and a comfortable fit are high up on your list of priorities.
How I tested the HyperX Cloud III gaming headset
During a two-week testing period, I hooked up the HyperX Cloud III wired headset to my PC, PS5, and the Nintendo Switch 2 to put its 53mm audio drivers to work. On the PC, I picked up Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, and Dispatch; meanwhile, Marvel Rivals, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, and Silent Hill Townfall were my testing games of choice when it came to Sony's pixel-pusher.
When it came to the Switch 2, I played Mario Kart World and Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave using the pair, while keeping it on my head when it came to some Netflix downtime to watch Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, and catching up with The Shards via Disney+. Additionally, I used the wired cans to listen to a range of genres on Spotify, most notably Troye Sivan and the Smashing Pumpkins.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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