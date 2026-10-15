Razer just unveiled the new Barracuda V2 Pro, and all I can think about is the headset's unique wireless dongle storage

Razer just launched the Barracuda V2 Pro, a follow-up to headsets like the Barracuda X, which remained a fixture of some of our best gaming headset guides for months on end. The brand boasts that the new £199.99 / $199.99 pair is equipped with everything from 40mm Triforce Bio-Cellulose audio drivers, ANC, and THX Spatial Audio+, but personally, the fact that the 2.4Ghz wireless dongle can be stored in the earcup is all I care about.
If you pop off the left earcup cover you'll find the pair's HyperSpeed wireless dongle, and I'm a bit obsessed with this revelation. Often brands package these tiny accessories in a Russian-doll cardbox scenario, and they're easy to go missing, especially when you have multiple laying around. But as Razer has carved out a dedicated place, I've not managed to lose this dongle yet - and anyone with the privity to lose their tech should be just as elated as I am.
Razer Barracuda V2 Pro
The Razer Barracuda V2 Pro headset is now available from Amazon, or straight from the official Razer store.
Price: $199.99 / £199.99 Drivers: TriForce Bio-Cellulose 40mm Acoustic Design: Over-ear, closed back Connection: Simultaneous 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth audio Weight: 285g
Razer isn't the first brand to explore unique storage options. Fractal Design's first-ever headset release, the Scape, included a section on the underside of its charging base specifically designed to store its dongle. Meanwhile, controller brands like 8BitDo also rely on special compartments on the charging stands of their peripherals, like the Ultimate 2 controller, to allow players to keep their 2.4GHz gadgets safe and secure. However, it's just nice to see this design decision utilized on a headset, especially when I lose dongles just about every day.
The Barracuda V2 Pro's storage works by having the earcup cover attach magnetically; that way it can easily slip on and off when you want to switch up between Bluetooth and its 2.4GHz HyperSpeed connectivity. Unfortunately, the space is only designed to store the dongle and not the USB-C to USB-A adapter that's also included with the headset, so I foresee myself losing that in the future. However, at least an adapter is much more straightforward to replace.
Strangely enough, both earcup covers can be removed this way, despite the right one not storing anything but some relevant copyright information. While Razer hasn't announced it, there's a chance that they could be planning to release alternative earcup covers much like SteelSeries Booster Packs to allow you to switch up the color and style of the pair, but we'll have to wait to find out for sure. I have my fingers crossed that means some Pokemon Edition covers in the future, especially as Razer has been releasing Pokemon Collections left, right, and center in 2026.
While Razer hasn't mentioned anything regarding new earcup covers, they have provided a more in-depth look at what you can expect from the Barracuda V2 Pro. The pair is just 285g and has a foldable form factor, which makes it easier to store away in your bag for trips and travel. Razer doesn't provide a case with the $200 headset, but I can confirm from personal experience that its foldable nature makes it ideal for popping in your bag for day-to-day use. Much like the Barracuda X Chroma, it's already wound up as a pair I rely on for gaming and listening to music on the go.
Additionally, you can get up to 70 hours of battery life from the cups, and there's no garish RGB lighting to be found that can drain its juice. That's also why the cans have wound up in my backpack for weekend train trips, but you'll have to wait for my full review next week to see how they truly fare amongst the rest of the best Razer headsets I've tested for all my gaming and music travel needs.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.