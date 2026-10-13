Razer's Pikachu and Eevee range is just as cute as I expected, but the collection's inflated price doesn't feel so cozy

Razer's Pokemon collaborations have come a long way. The first set of official PC accessories (that was available to its US and UK customer base) left much to be desired, especially when it came to the Pokemon Edition BlackWidow V4 X, which combined black keys with a predominantly yellow board that felt less reminiscent of the electric-type icon Pikachu and more of a shockingly ugly eyesore. Yet the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless part of this new Razer Pikachu and Eevee Collection is leagues above what came before.
This time the entire spread of keys is the same dusty pink as the board, and the brand has incorporated unique and exceptionally cute art of Pikachu and Eevee across its 84 keys and the rest of the collection. Instead of the theming feeling like an afterthought, this £319.93 (via Razer) set feels like a Pokemon tech collection tailored for fans with cozy, pink setups - of which I am one. I just wish having this cute arrangement on your desk didn't come with the usual costly drawback of having to pay more than the plain versions of each item, as it means Pokemon fans with limited budgets won't be able to catch them all.
You can pickup the Razer Pikachu and Eevee keyboard separately at Amazon, or as part of a bundle from the official Razer online store.
The £119.99 Ornata V3 Tenkeyless Pikachu and Eevee keyboard has wound up being my favorite piece of the set, which I wasn't expecting. It's a low-profile board, meaning it has shorter keys and switches, which aren't my preference, as I always feel like I have to put a lot of extra and awkward force behind each keypress. However, the clicky mecha-membrane switches are far more satisfying to type with than any low-profile alternative I've tested with so far.
It's also one of the cutest parts of this set, as there's more accessory real estate to play around with. The board comes with a magnetically attached palm rest that features the identifying artwork of the entire collection. On it, you can find a painterly image of Eevee and Pikachu, curling up together while having a little nap amongst a scene of falling leaves and yellow flowers. It always feels bad to type away as it means having to have my hands in the way of this lovely imagery, but thankfully there are other nods to it to be found. A little Eevee and Pikachu are sitting around the directional keys, and they're sitting across the spacebar too.
Of all the versions of this board available today (and that includes the Pokemon Espeon and Umbreon Ornata V3), it's this one that I adore the design of the board. But, should you pick this up, you do have to pay £50 more than the £69.99 (Amazon) MSRP of the plain, default version. Which is a hard, Poke Ball-sized pill to swallow.
Pikachu & Eevee Razer Cobra + Gigantus V2 Mouse mat
The Pikachu and Eevee Cobra gaming mouse is also available straight from the Razer online store for the same £59.99 MSRP.
Razer
Razer Gigantus V2 Medium Pokémon Pikachu & Eevee - Soft Gaming Mouse Mat
Stock of the this version of the Gigantus V2 appears to be gone at Razer, so sticking with Amazon is your best bet to pick up this Pikachu and Eevee mouse mat.
Razer's Pikachu & Eevee Cobra mouse carries this cute but costly trend. Right now I can find the exact same gaming rodent with its third-generation Razer-branded switches and 8500 DPI optical sensor for as little as £26.48 at Amazon today. There is a sale running, but even at full price it's only £40.
Picking up the Pikachu and Eevee version requires you to part with £60 if you grab it directly from Razer's online store, or £70 through retailers like Amazon - a £30 difference. Now, a £20 / £30 difference isn't unheard of when it comes to licensed tech, but at this rate, I'd have hoped the gap would shorten, particularly as the Cobra mouse, which originally launched in 2023, is starting to show its age. The brand's Basilisk V3, featured on our best gaming mouse guide, can be found for far less and includes the addition of far more RGB lighting zones and programmable buttons.
At least this one looks far more endearing with its pink colorway (wheel included) and Pokemon artwork on the left and right buttons. With it, Pikachu and Eevee can be found on the left and right buttons, awake and alert this time around. The art is also pretty resilient, managing to stay as pristine as possible with no wear and tear, despite the many hours I've spent playing Repo this Halloween season.
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The matching mouse mat has also managed to withstand my gaming nights and clumsy coffee-drinking ways at my desk, and looks just as vibrant as the day I unrolled it. Its 360 x 275 x 3 mm sizing is also ideal for smaller desks but is still plenty to show off the cute artwork. I do prefer long pads, but it's the perfect size to stick under the edge of the keyboard while providing plenty of room for the matching mouse to roam across. Just be wary that at £34.99 you can get far larget mats, including ones from Razer.
Razer Kraken V4 X Pokémon Pikachu & Eevee - Wired USB Gaming Headset
Alternatively, you can also grab the headset for its £109.99 MSRP straight from the Razer online store.
I live and breathe the best gaming headsets as I'm testing a new pair pretty much every week, and I don't hate the Pikachu and Eevee Kraken V4 X, but there are higher-quality alternatives out there. Again, it's just the same Kraken V4 X as always, with its 40mm Razer Triforce audio drivers and retractable HyperClear cardioid microphone, but with an inflated price.
The Pikachu and Eevee version will cost you £109.99, while the all-black equivalent with the exact same features retails for £79.99, but can be found as low as £63.85 at Amazon as it is as I'm typing these very words. That's a £30 difference for the print colorway, sleeping Pikachu and Eevee art on the headband, and the art of the two Poke pals on the interior of the earcups.
I'm not disappointed by the way the art and theme are included where the headset is concerned, but I do wish Razer went the extra mile a bit here. It'd have been nice to find glowing silhouettes of the two Pokemon on the earcups rather than the traditional snake logos, and I feel like the white microphone stands out a bit too much. However, it does match perfectly with the rest of the set, in both its cute, pink aesthetics and its pricing.
Should you buy the Razer Pikachu and Eevee Collection?
If you're fortunate enough to be in a position where you don't feel guilty about every purchase you make, by all means, this is a quality collection worth adding to any cute-themed PC setup. You just have to be comfortable with the knowledge that buying each individual accessory will cost far more than if you opted for the versions not draped in Pikachu and Eevee imagery.
You also have to acknowledge that Razer has given its lower-end budget accessories the Pokemon treatment, and so they aren't going to be as feature-full as other products bearing the three-headed snake logo. In some ways, that's a good thing, as draping the Pokemon branding across tech like the £249.99 MSRP BlackShark V3 Pro headset would likely result in a £270 pair, and not all Pokemon fans can afford such a luxury.
I had just hoped that by the time this set had rolled around, the pricing would be a bit lower and therefore friendlier to Pokemon fans of all budgets. The individual items as part of this range are getting on in years, and their proximity to discounts made me hope the prices of their dolled-up Pokemon versions would be cheaper as a result. But alas, that has not been the case. Do I think it's still an absolutely cute collection that feels quality to use for day-to-day work and gaming? Absolutely.
But as always is the case, picking it up comes with the baggage and acknowledgement that cute comes at a cost.
View all Pokemon Razer gaming accessories at Amazon
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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