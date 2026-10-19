Razer's retro-fueled pixel art Pokemon set is my favorite yet, but UK and US fans can't catch it all

Razer and Pokemon collaborations are everywhere you look. Even in the time since I covered the new Lucario Edition headset, the brand has unveiled two more aimed at fans of Sylveon and Charizard. Now, a new 30th Anniversary Special Edition Pixel Art set has been revealed online, but not through the typical Razer social media channels you'd expect.
Razer's main X (Twitter) page has been silent on the reveal, leaving users like @Pokekalos to share a glimpse of the new collection, which is set to launch in China and encompasses more than one of the best Razer headsets with a new coat of Poke paint. Instead, the set includes a gaming chair, keyboard, mouse, and a mousepad, all draped in pixel art of nothing but the original 151 Pokemon. It's a feast for the eyes if you grew up with the original games, and while pre-orders began on October 15 in China, I'm keeping my fingers crossed we'll one day be able to catch it all too.
Want more Pokemon tech?
There are plenty of Razer Pokemon accessories available in the UK and US right now, including the Genger Edition Razer Kraken Kitty V2 USB wired headset, which is currently $114.99 at Amazon today.
The upcoming Razer collection was shared on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, via the site's official Pokemon account on October 15, 2026. Google-aided translation reveals that the "Pokedex collection" exists to celebrate Pokemon's 30th Anniversary, and according to our friends at TechPowerUp, pre-sales have already begun at retailers Bilibili and Tmall.
I'm hoping those of us in the UK and US will be able to order it someday ourselves, as the set is a retro-fueled treat. My favorite piece has to be the chair, which appears to be an Iskur V2 X NewGen judging from the official marketing imagery. The back of it goes all out and features a large pixel art piece showcasing a Pokemon Center with sprites of Mew, Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle standing in front. It's almost like they're having a much-needed discussion of who's the cutest OG pocket monster. (The winner is obviously Squirtle, FYI.)
The same sprites can be found on the backside of the chair, presented around a subtle silver Poke Ball motif, which is as classy as it is understated. Having the bright, colorful sprites sitting atop a silver base seems to be the trend of the entire collection, as the mouse, which looks to be a Viper V4 Pro, shares a similar design. The majority of it is coated in a shiny silver, while there's a yellow Poke Ball sprite on the palm rest and wireless dongle. All the same Pokemon are relegated to the left and right buttons, and the saturated colors of the little guys feel as prominent as ever in contrast to the cool tones of the metallic silver base.
While the chair is my favorite, if I had to grab anything from the set, it'd undoubtedly be the wireless keyboard and the matching mousepad. It appears to be the Black Widow V4 Pro 75% that's been selected, which is a feature-full board boasting third-generation Orange Tactile switches and includes an OLED display. I sincerely hope the latter is programmed to run the Pokemon pixel art by default; otherwise it'd be a missed opportunity.
The board's keys are draped in this lovely forest green coloring, which matches the trees surrounding the Pokemon Center as found on the collection's gaming chair. Meanwhile, I can't help but fawn over the adorable parade of Pokemon across the palm rest. The mousepad is just as cute, featuring all 151 Pokemon in pixel form.
From afar, I thought the mat's green border was plain, but on close inspection it's made up of a series of grass sprites, which is super fitting. The desk mat looks pretty large, so it's likely a Razer Gigantus V2 Pro that's been utilized this time around. Whichever it is, it'd need to be pretty large in order to include the entire original generation of Pokemon that I grew up with.
While you wait to see if this new Pokemon pixel art collection makes it to UK and US shores, be sure to check out the Hori Pokemon Pixel collection. You'll need to have a Switch 2 to make the most of the retro-fueled accessories, but they're at least available on both Amazon US and UK, unlike these pixel-perfect goodies.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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