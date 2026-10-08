Razer has evolved the BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed headset into a pair fit for Lucario fans

Razer has been rolling out officially licensed tech quicker than you can say "Who's that Pokemon." In fact, I'm typing these very words upon the brand's Pikachu and Eevee keyboard, which is draped in adorable art of the two pocket monsters, frolicking amongst flowers and foliage. Yet if you aren't as privy to cute PC accessories, Razer's new Lucario Edition BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed headset may be more your style.
Unveiled this week on the brand's official blog, Razer has taken the BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed and imbued it with new shiny blue earcups and art of the aura Pokemon printed across the headband. On the inside, it's the same V3 X HyperSpeed as before, but the exterior of the new £119.99 pair now has more of a fighting chance to stand out amongst the rest of Razer's BlackShark lineup.
Razer
Lucario Edition BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed
The Lucario Edition BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed is available now for UK Pokemon fans, but you may have to patient for it to appear at the online US Razer store.
When it comes to Razer's Pokemon tech offerings, I'm personally more of a fan when they go all out, like with the Razer Gengar Kraken Kitty V2. With it, the brand didn't just print illustrations of the ghost-type icon on the headband, but recreated its iconic head spikes that even someone with a passing knowledge of Pokemon could identify.
The Lucario Edition headset doesn't go quite as hard, though I'd be lying if I didn't like it. The shiny blue cups and their cream-colored interior scream 'Lucario' to me. It also feels entirely fitting that Razer chose one of its headsets designed with esports in mind to be themed around an iconic fighting-steel-type Pokemon like Lucario.
If you're thinking of picking this up for yourself, there are just a couple of things you need to take on board. The first being that I can't yet find it listed at the Razer US online store. So far, it's available for £119.99 on the UK side of things, but you may have to be patient while the Razer website catches up and lists it for sale.
Secondly, as with most licensed tech, this headset is pricier than its default model. In the UK, you can grab the plain-black BlackShark V3 X HyperSpeed for £20 less, but you'll get the exact same 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and wired USB-C connectivity options, 7.1 surround sound, detachable cardioid 9.9mm microphone, and second-generation Razer Triforce 50mm audio drivers.
If that's okay with you, I'll update this page the moment the US listing appears. In the meantime, I recommend checking out the original headset while it's currently $79.99 at Amazon if you'd prefer a cheap price over gaining aura points for adding a Pokemon-branded accessory to your PC setup.
Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.
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