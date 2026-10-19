The official 512GB Switch 2 SD card is on sale, but you're better off picking up this Samsung model instead

News
By
Published

Saving cash is more important than a flashy design

Official image of the white Samsung P9 microSD Express card, sitting on a light green GamesRadar+ background.
(Image credit: Future/Samsung)

Samsung's official Super Mario microSD Express Card is currently on sale, but I recommend you avoid its alluring, flashy ways. Look, I get it. As someone who adores officially licensed Nintendo tech, I understand that the cute Fire Flower art is hard to ignore. But picking it up right now means spending more than you should.

The official Super Mario SD card is currently $149.99, down from its usual $199.99 at Amazon. However, you can get the same 512GB worth of storage for your Switch 2 by paying just $99.99 at Amazon instead with Samsung's P9 alternative. With it you'd be saving $50 of your hard-earned cash, and all you need to do is set aside your "all my tech must be cute" thought processes. Easy peasy.

Samsung P9 Express microSDXC 512GB for Nintendo-Switch 2
Save $50
Samsung P9 Express microSDXC 512GB for Nintendo-Switch 2: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Not only is the 512GB Samsung P9 cheaper than SanDisk's 512GB alternative today, but its current $99.99 pricing is the lowest it's been since February earlier this year.

UK: £120 at Amazon

View Deal

There are actually differences besides looks between SanDisk and Samsung's 512GB-sized cards, and that's where their speeds are concerned. The SanDisk card, which sits at $149.99 at Amazon today, boasts it can deliver read speeds of up to 880 MB/s and write speeds up to 650 MB/s. Meanwhile, the official Samsung online store states its 512GB capacity card provides sequential read speeds of 800 MB/s instead. That means the SanDisk option is the faster option, but as someone who tests game storage, I can attest that these differences are going to be extremely minor in practice.

Take the Samsung 256GB microSD Express Card that I reviewed last year, another 800 MB/Ss card, for example. Mario Kart World took 22 seconds on average to load from the card to its title screen during testing. Meanwhile, the 1TB PNY microSD Express Card took 20.39 seconds with its faster 890MB/s read speeds. In practice, the faster card was only a few seconds ahead, and it was barely noticeable.

While the Fire Flower-branded card is faster, there's only going to be a few seconds' worth of difference. I'd much sooner recommend you pick up the cheaper card and save $50, even if it's the technically slower choice.

  • View all Switch 2 microSD Express Cards at Amazon

Our best Nintendo Switch 2 controller, best Nintendo Switch headsets, and best Nintendo Switch 2 case guides are full of accessories that will enhance your new Ninty setup.

Rosalie Newcombe
Rosalie Newcombe
Hardware Editor

Ever since I first held a NES controller in my hand I've been obsessed with gaming, and the hardware it runs on. I could hook up a NES and SNES to a telly, without instructions, before I could walk. Even now, nothing is more exciting then taking a console, or handheld, out the box for the first time and setting it up. This obsession transformed into a love of games and game music, which lead to my music degree and dream of becoming the Scottish Nobuo Uematsu. After sharing my love of games through music, I began to share my love through words on sites like TechRadar and iMore. This lead to becoming a Hardware staff writer for PCGamesN, and later the Senior Tech Writer for Dexerto, covering all things Steam Deck, PlayStation and Nintendo. With that experience, I was able to level up as Hardware Editor for GamesRadar+, where I'm still just as Nintendo, PlayStation and gaming tech obsessed as ever.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Exclusive: Kitao Sakurai on why fighting game legend Justin Wong made the cut
    1
    Street Fighter's Justin Wong cameo was because the director felt the movie "needs to work for fans"
  2. 2
    All weapons and gear in the Helldivers 2 Scope of Authority Warbond
  3. 3
    Razer's first Hall effect keyboard fixes my greatest annoyance with the previous generation
  4. 4
    Razer's retro-fueled pixel art Pokemon set is my favorite yet, but UK and US fans can't catch it all
  5. 5
    Resident Evil star Austin Abrams had security called on him whilst filming Whalefall because he looked "so f***ed up"